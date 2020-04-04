Minnesota coronavirus: number of positive state cases now at 865, names of long-term care facilities with outbreaks released – Up News Info

Still, experts warn that the true number of people who contracted the virus is likely much higher, since the evidence has been limited.
Of those currently fighting COVID-19, 95 are in the hospital and 42 patients are in intensive care beds.
Two more people have also died.
On the other hand, the number of people who no longer need to be isolated is now 440, health officials say.
Starting Saturday, long-term care centers will be identified with COVID-19 cases. Previously, health officials said they would not disclose such confidential information, as it could violate state and federal privacy laws.
At 11 a.m., the state released the following information:
Outpatient Long-Term Care Centers, by County
An outbreak is defined as 1 or more residents or staff with laboratory confirmed COVID-19. Only facilities with 10 or more residents are listed.
|County
|Facilities
|Anoka
|Anoka Housing and Rehabilitation Center
|Clay
|Eventide Lutheran Home
|Crow's wing
|Minnesota Teen Challenge
|Dakota
|Brookdale West St. Paul
|Dakota
|Inverwood Senior Living
|Faribault
|Friendship court
|Freeborn
|Source Centers
|Hennepin
|Catholic Eldercare on Main
|Hennepin
|Heritage of Edina Inc
|Hennepin
|Bloomington Presbyterian Homes
|Hennepin
|Shalom Home West
|Hennepin
|Dawn of edina
|Hennepin
|The Glenn Minnetonka
|Hennepin
|The shrine in downtown Brooklyn
|Hennepin
|Bryn Mawr's Villa
|Hennepin
|Edina's waters
|Hennepin
|Vernon Terrace
|Hennepin
|Walker Methodist Health Center
|Martin
|Temperance Lake Ridge
|Olmsted
|Rochester East Health Services
|Olmsted
|Rochester Housing and Rehabilitation Center
|Ramsey
|Cherrywood Pointe of Roseville LLC
|Ramsey
|Arden Hills Presbyterian Homes
|Ramsey
|The Estates at Roseville LLC
|Ramsey
|The waters of White Bear Lake
|St. Louis
|Superior View Apartments
|Washington
|St. Teresa of Woodbury
|Washington
|Stone crest
|Washington
|Encore in Mahtomedi
|Washington
|The pediments of Boutwells Landing
|Wilkin
|St. Francis Home
|Winona
|Sauer Health Care
