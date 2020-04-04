Minnesota coronavirus: number of positive state cases now at 865, names of long-term care facilities with outbreaks released – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4
<pre><pre>Coronavirus in Minnesota: What are your legal rights if you are quarantined? - WCCO
%MINIFYHTMLbf7ba13b99c4bd1bce160fb78142885a76%%MINIFYHTMLbf7ba13b99c4bd1bce160fb78142885a9%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Department of Health says the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state has reached 865, with more than 25,423 people examined since the outbreak began.

Still, experts warn that the true number of people who contracted the virus is likely much higher, since the evidence has been limited.

Of those currently fighting COVID-19, 95 are in the hospital and 42 patients are in intensive care beds.

Two more people have also died.

Coronavirus: Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

On the other hand, the number of people who no longer need to be isolated is now 440, health officials say.

Starting Saturday, long-term care centers will be identified with COVID-19 cases. Previously, health officials said they would not disclose such confidential information, as it could violate state and federal privacy laws.

At 11 a.m., the state released the following information:

Outpatient Long-Term Care Centers, by County

An outbreak is defined as 1 or more residents or staff with laboratory confirmed COVID-19. Only facilities with 10 or more residents are listed.

County Facilities
Anoka Anoka Housing and Rehabilitation Center
Clay Eventide Lutheran Home
Crow's wing Minnesota Teen Challenge
Dakota Brookdale West St. Paul
Dakota Inverwood Senior Living
Faribault Friendship court
Freeborn Source Centers
Hennepin Catholic Eldercare on Main
Hennepin Heritage of Edina Inc
Hennepin Bloomington Presbyterian Homes
Hennepin Shalom Home West
Hennepin Dawn of edina
Hennepin The Glenn Minnetonka
Hennepin The shrine in downtown Brooklyn
Hennepin Bryn Mawr's Villa
Hennepin Edina's waters
Hennepin Vernon Terrace
Hennepin Walker Methodist Health Center
Martin Temperance Lake Ridge
Olmsted Rochester East Health Services
Olmsted Rochester Housing and Rehabilitation Center
Ramsey Cherrywood Pointe of Roseville LLC
Ramsey Arden Hills Presbyterian Homes
Ramsey The Estates at Roseville LLC
Ramsey The waters of White Bear Lake
St. Louis Superior View Apartments
Washington St. Teresa of Woodbury
Washington Stone crest
Washington Encore in Mahtomedi
Washington The pediments of Boutwells Landing
Wilkin St. Francis Home
Winona Sauer Health Care

For more coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, follow daily information updates on Pat Kessler's Twitter page.

%MINIFYHTMLbf7ba13b99c4bd1bce160fb78142885a10%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here