Minnesota coronavirus: number of positive state cases now at 865, names of long-term care facilities with outbreaks released – Up News Info

The Minnesota Department of Health says the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state has reached 865, with more than 25,423 people examined since the outbreak began.

Still, experts warn that the true number of people who contracted the virus is likely much higher, since the evidence has been limited.

Of those currently fighting COVID-19, 95 are in the hospital and 42 patients are in intensive care beds.

Two more people have also died.

On the other hand, the number of people who no longer need to be isolated is now 440, health officials say.

Starting Saturday, long-term care centers will be identified with COVID-19 cases. Previously, health officials said they would not disclose such confidential information, as it could violate state and federal privacy laws.

At 11 a.m., the state released the following information:

Outpatient Long-Term Care Centers, by County

An outbreak is defined as 1 or more residents or staff with laboratory confirmed COVID-19. Only facilities with 10 or more residents are listed.

County Facilities Anoka Anoka Housing and Rehabilitation Center Clay Eventide Lutheran Home Crow's wing Minnesota Teen Challenge Dakota Brookdale West St. Paul Dakota Inverwood Senior Living Faribault Friendship court Freeborn Source Centers Hennepin Catholic Eldercare on Main Hennepin Heritage of Edina Inc Hennepin Bloomington Presbyterian Homes Hennepin Shalom Home West Hennepin Dawn of edina Hennepin The Glenn Minnetonka Hennepin The shrine in downtown Brooklyn Hennepin Bryn Mawr's Villa Hennepin Edina's waters Hennepin Vernon Terrace Hennepin Walker Methodist Health Center Martin Temperance Lake Ridge Olmsted Rochester East Health Services Olmsted Rochester Housing and Rehabilitation Center Ramsey Cherrywood Pointe of Roseville LLC Ramsey Arden Hills Presbyterian Homes Ramsey The Estates at Roseville LLC Ramsey The waters of White Bear Lake St. Louis Superior View Apartments Washington St. Teresa of Woodbury Washington Stone crest Washington Encore in Mahtomedi Washington The pediments of Boutwells Landing Wilkin St. Francis Home Winona Sauer Health Care

