Minnesota coronavirus: number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reaches 789, death toll reaches 22 – Up News Info

Four more people with COVID-19 in Minnesota have died, health officials announced Friday, bringing the state's death toll to 22. Meanwhile, 47 more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state has reached 789, with more than 24,000 people examined since the outbreak began.

Still, experts warn that the true number of people who contracted the virus is likely much higher, since the evidence has been limited.

Of those currently fighting COVID-19, 86 are in the hospital, up from 11 since Thursday. Forty patients are in intensive care beds, two more than Thursday.

On the other hand, the number of people who no longer need to be isolated is now more than 400, health officials say.

In a daily briefing on Friday, health officials said three of the four additional deaths involved an individual in a long-term care facility. That brings the total deaths in collective care centers to 14. Starting Saturday, long-term care centers will be identified with COVID-19 cases.

The Health Department will begin identifying MN long-term care facilities with covid-19 starting tomorrow. 47 currently have at least one case. – Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) April 3, 2020

Previously, health officials said they would not disclose such confidential information, as it could violate state and federal privacy laws.

