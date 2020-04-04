Minnesota coronavirus: Governor Walz says he's concerned about lack of orders to stay home in Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he is concerned about neighboring states that have not yet issued orders to stay home to try to stem the spread of COVID-19.

North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa were among a handful of states that had no statewide orders as of Friday afternoon.

"I am concerned about that," Walz said, adding that he has contacted officials in the three states that border Minnesota to the west and south, Pioneer Press reported. "It is probably just a matter of time before they are also published."

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said at a press conference that the state has "taken significant and incremental steps,quot; to limit the spread of the virus and that an order to stay home is not yet needed. North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem echoed those thoughts.

"We are a low-population state and a large, low-population state. I will use all the tools at my disposal as governor to protect the lives and safety of the people of North Dakota," Burgum said Friday. "But I'm just going to use those tools if it makes sense and when it makes sense. "

Noem said a state order would not be worth the disruption it would cause despite the fact that she predicted that up to 70% of the state's population could receive COVID-19.

Walz, who said he is likely to extend the Minnesota order until the end of April, said state residents are saving lives by following established rules.

"We are trying to look and be thoughtful with the data," said Walz. "I think a lot of this depends on how well Minnesotans just stick to it without being told so they don't jeopardize the accomplishments we're making."

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illness or death.

