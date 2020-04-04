Minnesota coronavirus: families affected by COVID-19 enter nursing homes – Up News Info

The state now shares the names of long-term care facilities with positive cases of COVID-19.

So far, at least one resident or staff member has tested positive at 47 care centers across Minnesota, and there have been 13 deaths from the virus associated with joint care.

Anne Holmberg has been visiting her father, but only through the glass window at The Glenn Assistance Center in Minnetonka.

"You could say with your smile yesterday that he was excited to see us as much as we were excited to see him," he said. "It has been difficult not having visitors, but we fully understand why they are doing it."

Holmberg recently discovered that COVID-19 had infiltrated her father's assisted living facility. He received the news in an email from administrators that two residents and a caregiver had tested positive for the virus.

"We appreciate your communication during all of this," said Holmberg.

Receiving that news is something Shelly Montelibano can relate to. Her 96-year-old father lives in the Presbyterian houses of Bloomington.

"We received a letter earlier this week, I think from the director, saying there was a resident diagnosed with COVID-19," said Montelibano.

The center confirms that a transitional care patient is in stable condition in a private quarantined room after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

We were very grateful that they were so proactive, ”he said.

Montelibano's father is fine, but he is clearly missing daily family visits.

"He's really good at rolling with that, but I'd say I've noticed more cognitive decline just from that lack of contact with the familiar," he said.

Despite the separation, the Montelibano family is doing everything possible to create special moments.

"On his birthday we ended up visiting and throwing a party through the screen," he said. "The staff really was wonderful and lived up to the occasion and tried to make it special for him."

Those special moments help ease anxiety from uncertainty.

"I think we have to change how we can take care of each other, and for us, how we can take better care of them," said Montelibano.

Holmberg is also trying to stay positive and look on the bright side of things.

"I try to think of the good and check my father every day and just pray that everything goes well for people," said Holmberg.

Both The Glenn and Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington say they are doing everything they can to stop the spread by limiting interactions within the facility.

We have the full list of affected care facilities that have been identified by MHD, here.