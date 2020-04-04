Minnesota Coronavirus: COVID-19 cancels some of Minneapolis' most popular summer events – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLdf6bad1fe48dac49ad6a7fea7ae348df75%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – COVID-19 postpones and cancels some of Minneapolis' most popular summer activities.

No public water facilities will be opened in the city, including beaches, children's pools, and water parks. There are no beaches, there are no water parks.

"I certainly understand why," said Nancy Allen, who lives in Bde Maka Ska.

Allen welcomes her granddaughters every summer for outdoor fun, and is disappointed that her plans are likely to be suspended.

"They have to hire people as lifeguards, and they can't do it now, so I think it's a good decision," Allen said. "Better safe than sorry."

The Minneapolis Recreation and Parks Board says that "the level of public congregation that takes place at the aquatic facilities and the level of staff required to operate these facilities will make it impossible to safely open and manage these facilities this summer."

However, some question whether the decision to close came too soon.

"It is a little premature because I feel like everything is being taken one day at a time, step by step, so we are not quite sure where we will be in August," said Tara Williams of Minneapolis.

Out of the water, the Pride of the Twin Cities events in June have been postponed.

"Saying we weren't going to do it was heartbreaking," said Darcie Baumann, chairman of the Twin Cities Pride board of directors.

Baumann says they are looking to meet virtually online.

"Our community is strong, we are resilient and creative," he said. "Everything that comes together will really give us the opportunity to find new ways to connect with the community."

The Rock the Garden music festival is also canceled.

Organizers say they are deeply disappointed.

The Minneapolis park system still has a lot for people who follow social distancing guidelines to enjoy, including trails, playgrounds, and sports fields.

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board addressed questions and concerns from the public on Friday and said they are following MDH guidelines and intend to allow as many spring and summer recreation opportunities as possible. All restaurants / concessions are still destined to open on a regular basis, including takeaway options. The lakes will remain open for boating, sailing, fishing, canoe and kayak rentals, and some programs may be added if conditions on the COVID-19 improve.