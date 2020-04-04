Miley Cyrus names her favorite hit & # 39; & # 39; Old & # 39; & # 39;

Miley Cyrus it will always be Miley; The singer says that it really hasn't changed in the last decade … and that it still can't be tamed.

While practicing physical distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 27-year-old video chatted with Jimmy Fallon and answered some Twitter questions from fans. One asked what his favorite "old song,quot; is.

"I was heading to Australia when, due to the seriousness of COVID-19, they began to interrupt international travel and told us that it was not safe to fly, but I was heading to Australia and was about to put on a show for fire relief forestry, and I don't have any new music, so I really liked the file, "Cyrus said in the video, posted to YouTube on Friday. "I went back to the old things, and started thinking, like '7 things' and' we'll see each other again 'and' Who owns my heart 'and' 39 You can't tame it. And then I realized that I think the idea that I've changed is a long way off. In fact, I haven't changed at all. "

"I was totally warning people. You know, my first song, 'Can't Be Tamed', is like 'I want to fly / I want to drive / I want to go.' You know? And I think I still identify with songs like that. It said: & # 39; I want to be part of something I don't know / and if you try to stop me, I'm forced to explode / By now you should know that I can't be tamed. I was already telling you that … something was about to happen and it wasn't Hannah Montana. So I still identify a lot with those songs, so I really love that record I made, 'I Can't Be Domesticated.' That's one of my favorite songs. "