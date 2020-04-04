Miley Cyrus' bright-minded Instagram show is a hit that people want to have a TV talk show on the net

%MINIFYHTML20925c735a10f92d9bff8327a10da78476%

Watch out for Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus may be looking for your job! Miley Cyrus used her time in self-isolation to run a daily schedule on her official Instagram account. The show is called Bright Minded and he managed to line up a lot of A-listers to interview. Miley Cyrus' show is not only informative on an educational front, but it's also entertaining. There is no doubt that Miley has the gift of gab and her greatest asset may be her voice, not just her voice to sing, but also her voice to speak. Miley speaks fast and for her Bright Minded show, that turned out to be a huge advantage. She was able to get more meat on her show for almost an hour due to the fact that she is a great speaker and a fast-talking person. Almost everyone was surprised at how natural it was to interview people and many want more. In fact, they want to see Miley Cyrus grab her Bright Minded show from social media and switch to a television network after the pandemic ends.

Miley not only proved that she is an excellent interviewer, but also adds a touch of humanity to her interviews, where she provided an environment that allowed many celebrities to talk about their deep struggles and personal problems. This is something that put Oprah Winfrey at the forefront of television shows during the day. Oprah would cry with her guests, comfort them, encourage them, and leave them feeling stronger and more powerful after appearing on her show.

It was a rare gift and one that Miley Cyrus has shown she possesses as well.

In the next April 13, 2020 issue of Star magazine, the matter was discussed and a source said Hollywood is definitely excited about taking its show online. The source stated the following.

"Miley is full of opinions, has the true gift of chatting and is incredibly charismatic. The format is perfect for television, and any network would take the opportunity to sign her up."

You can watch an interview with Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Cody Simpson and others in the following video player.

Have you seen the Miley Cyrus Bright Minded show?

