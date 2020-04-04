Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson deliver tacos to healthcare workers

Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson They are showing their appreciation for some of the heroes working to save lives while on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, with a tasty meal.

On Saturday, the two delivered 120 tacos to healthcare workers at the Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California, located in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles. Simpson posted videos and photos on his Instagram page.

"During a pandemic, we have to show love and support to all the health workers who do their amazing job, so we are sending a large shipment of tacos to our local hospital," he said.

Simpson included a photo showing him and Cyrus wearing surgical masks and disposable gloves while standing next to a cart filled with brown paper bags filled with cleats, as well as a picture of the masked hospital staff holding their meals. The bags contained handwritten messages that said, "Thank you for your support and love … stay strong!"