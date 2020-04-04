Michigan ranks seventh largest increase in unemployment in the states – Up News Info Detroit

With the spread of COVID-19, many companies in the states have had to close voluntarily or by order of the government. Not all employees can work from home, and millions of Americans are temporarily or permanently our job. Stimulus controls are yet to come, but those without jobs will likely continue to struggle. Not all states are experiencing the same levels of unemployment. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia on two key metrics comparing increases in unemployment claims for the week of March 23, 2020 with the same week in 2019 plus the first week of 2020. As a result, Michigan has been ranked as having the seventh largest increase in unemployment in the states.
States with the largest increase in unemployment due to coronavirus
|1
|Louisiana
|5772.15%
|5,800.48%
|two
|North Carolina
|6064.54%
|4,771.18%
|3
|Indiana
|7093.46%
|3,198.22%
|4 4
|New Hampshire
|6240.42%
|3,878.84%
|5 5
|Florida
|4179.79%
|4,815.55%
|6 6
|Virginia
|5,333.52%
|3479.17%
|7 7
|Michigan
|6,467.15%
|2,255.46%
|8
|Kentucky
|5099.54%
|2,078.28%
|9 9
|D.C.
|3 822.96%
|2,991.06%
|10
|New Mexico
|3291.34%
|3427.16%
|eleven
|Tennessee
|3702.49%
|2963.94%
|12
|Ohio
|4291.30%
|2,429.31%
|13
|Nevada
|3447.89%
|3054.55%
|14
|Massachusetts
|4,779.06%
|1,813.17%
|fifteen
|Hawaii
|3,812.01%
|2,577.32%
|sixteen
|Colorado
|3998.72%
|2400.37%
|17
|Delaware
|4,367.53%
|2,069.94%
|18 years
|Kansas
|3,573.76%
|2,611.19%
|19
|Mississippi
|3,515.19%
|2526.99%
|twenty
|North Dakota
|4,633.46%
|1406.10%
|twenty-one
|South Dakota
|4359.73%
|1,569.60%
|22
|Nebraska
|3606.18%
|2,135.85%
|2. 3
|Vermont
|3538.04%
|2,023.97%
|24
|Maryland
|3386.48%
|1997.84%
|25
|Rhode Island
|4,082.86%
|1,323.28%
|26
|Arizona
|2,281.39%
|2,743.68%
|27
|Washington
|3327.81%
|1,770.52%
|28
|Pennsylvania
|3758.17%
|1386.85%
|29
|Utah
|3,240.35%
|1,781.42%
|30
|Alabama
|3463.82%
|1,577.88%
|31
|Minnesota
|3482.01%
|1406.87%
|32
|Maine
|3381.51%
|1,315.21%
|33
|California
|2,180.75%
|2293.05%
|3. 4
|Texas
|2,135.72%
|2,128.49%
|35
|Missouri
|3,161.43%
|1194.27%
|36
|South Carolina
|3487.17%
|768.10%
|37
|Iowa
|3005.90%
|1174.60%
|38
|New Jersey
|2,881.07%
|1241.04%
|39
|Oklahoma
|2,535.99%
|1,428.03%
|40
|Montana
|2,687.45%
|1,156.59%
|41
|Georgia
|3 073.96%
|676.00%
|42
|Idaho
|2606.97%
|990.29%
|43
|NY
|2,716.53%
|717.02%
|44
|Illinois
|1,829.93%
|1,412.29%
|Four. Five
|Arkansas
|2,110.34%
|945.96%
|46
|Alaska
|1,537.32%
|1,380.43%
|47
|West Virginia
|2,089.49%
|805.75%
|48
|Wyoming
|2202.96%
|606.19%
|49
|Wisconsin
|1850.05%
|761.40%
|fifty
|Connecticut
|1,591.23%
|322.59%
|51
|Oregon
|920.21%
|533.04%
* Refers to the increase in the number of initial unemployment insurance claims in the 13th week of 2020 compared to the 13th week of 2019.
** Refers to the increase in the number of initial unemployment insurance claims in the 13th week of 2020 compared to the 1st week of 2020.
