Michigan ranks seventh largest increase in unemployment in the states – Up News Info Detroit

With the spread of COVID-19, many companies in the states have had to close voluntarily or by order of the government. Not all employees can work from home, and millions of Americans are temporarily or permanently our job. Stimulus controls are yet to come, but those without jobs will likely continue to struggle. Not all states are experiencing the same levels of unemployment. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia on two key metrics comparing increases in unemployment claims for the week of March 23, 2020 with the same week in 2019 plus the first week of 2020. As a result, Michigan has been ranked as having the seventh largest increase in unemployment in the states.

States with the largest increase in unemployment due to coronavirus

1 Louisiana 5772.15% 5,800.48% two North Carolina 6064.54% 4,771.18% 3 Indiana 7093.46% 3,198.22% 4 4 New Hampshire 6240.42% 3,878.84% 5 5 Florida 4179.79% 4,815.55% 6 6 Virginia 5,333.52% 3479.17% 7 7 Michigan 6,467.15% 2,255.46% 8 Kentucky 5099.54% 2,078.28% 9 9 D.C. 3 822.96% 2,991.06% 10 New Mexico 3291.34% 3427.16% eleven Tennessee 3702.49% 2963.94% 12 Ohio 4291.30% 2,429.31% 13 Nevada 3447.89% 3054.55% 14 Massachusetts 4,779.06% 1,813.17% fifteen Hawaii 3,812.01% 2,577.32% sixteen Colorado 3998.72% 2400.37% 17 Delaware 4,367.53% 2,069.94% 18 years Kansas 3,573.76% 2,611.19% 19 Mississippi 3,515.19% 2526.99% twenty North Dakota 4,633.46% 1406.10% twenty-one South Dakota 4359.73% 1,569.60% 22 Nebraska 3606.18% 2,135.85% 2. 3 Vermont 3538.04% 2,023.97% 24 Maryland 3386.48% 1997.84% 25 Rhode Island 4,082.86% 1,323.28% 26 Arizona 2,281.39% 2,743.68% 27 Washington 3327.81% 1,770.52% 28 Pennsylvania 3758.17% 1386.85% 29 Utah 3,240.35% 1,781.42% 30 Alabama 3463.82% 1,577.88% 31 Minnesota 3482.01% 1406.87% 32 Maine 3381.51% 1,315.21% 33 California 2,180.75% 2293.05% 3. 4 Texas 2,135.72% 2,128.49% 35 Missouri 3,161.43% 1194.27% 36 South Carolina 3487.17% 768.10% 37 Iowa 3005.90% 1174.60% 38 New Jersey 2,881.07% 1241.04% 39 Oklahoma 2,535.99% 1,428.03% 40 Montana 2,687.45% 1,156.59% 41 Georgia 3 073.96% 676.00% 42 Idaho 2606.97% 990.29% 43 NY 2,716.53% 717.02% 44 Illinois 1,829.93% 1,412.29% Four. Five Arkansas 2,110.34% 945.96% 46 Alaska 1,537.32% 1,380.43% 47 West Virginia 2,089.49% 805.75% 48 Wyoming 2202.96% 606.19% 49 Wisconsin 1850.05% 761.40% fifty Connecticut 1,591.23% 322.59% 51 Oregon 920.21% 533.04%

* Refers to the increase in the number of initial unemployment insurance claims in the 13th week of 2020 compared to the 13th week of 2019.

** Refers to the increase in the number of initial unemployment insurance claims in the 13th week of 2020 compared to the 1st week of 2020.

