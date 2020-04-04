Melania Trump encourages Americans to wear Coronavirus face masks after challenging Donald Trump says she won't wear a

President Donald Trump cannot choose to wear a face mask in public, but that does not mean that Melania Trump is issuing the same voluntary recommendation to the American people. There has been a lot of debate about the use of face masks, as the CDC initially recommended that only healthcare workers, sick people, and caregivers wear them. Because there is a current shortage of N95 masks and surgical masks for healthcare workers, the CDC wanted to make sure people didn't treasure them. Now that more has been learned about the deadly Coronavirus, it has become clear that airborne transmissions occur. It is now recommended that face masks be worn in public to try to reduce the number of new cases of Coronavirus. Since healthcare workers need N95 and surgical masks, it is recommended that people wear cloth masks or any type of face covering made of cloth.

Many people were not surprised that Donald Trump chose not to wear a face mask. He has not followed through on many of the CDC's recommendations to prevent transmission of the disease and recently took a photo of the Oval Office, where the room was filled with more than 10 people.

President Trump spoke about the new CDC rules at a press conference and stated the following.

"So it's voluntary, you don't have to." This is voluntary, I don't think I'm going to do it. "

You can watch the video where President Trump made the announcement below.

Not long after the press conference and President Donald Trump's announcement, First Lady Melania Trump released a statement on her official social media accounts where she encouraged people to take CDC guidelines on the use of a facial mask.

Melania Trump tweeted the following.

"As the weekend approaches, I ask that everyone take social distancing and wearing a face mask / cover seriously. # COVID-19 it is a virus that can spread to anyone, we can stop this together. "

As the weekend approaches, I ask that everyone take social distancing and wearing a face mask / cover seriously. # COVID-19 it is a virus that can spread to anyone; we can stop this together. – Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 3, 2020

What do you think of the recommendations the CDC made about the use of masks? Do you think President Donald Trump should have been more encouraging to the American people and tried to convince them to wear masks in public?

Ad %MINIFYHTML23b1dbda1620b8c6c74440f05bcada9e18% %MINIFYHTML23b1dbda1620b8c6c74440f05bcada9e18%

Were you surprised to see Melania Trump's posts on social media on the subject?



Post views:

0 0