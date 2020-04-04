Mel B says no one at Spice Girls wanted to share rooms with Victoria Beckham

%MINIFYHTMLf51dae51b8198b344acdde720f8d228c75%

Melanie Brown reveals in a new television interview that the singer-turned-fashion designer used to be sidelined by his bandmates during the heyday of the Spice Girls.

Victoria Beckham had his own room when the Spice girls they lived together as "nobody wanted to share with her", according to Mel B.

During an appearance on the UK television show "Everything for Mrs. Brown's boys"airing on Saturday, April 4, 2020, the" Wannabe "singer admitted that she and the other members of the group used to leave Victoria out.

"We lived together and I shared with Mel C and Geri (Horner), and Emma (Bunton) shared a room and Victoria had her own room," he said. "I just don't think anyone wanted to share with her!"

The 44-year-old singer (Melanie brown) insisted that he still has hope Victoria Adams He will change his mind and meet the girls in the future, after sitting on his Spice World – 2019 tour last year.

"If we ever do it again, I hope he will join us when we start together," Mel added, before revealing that she is desperate to hit the road again with her friends.

"I really hope so! We had the best time of last year. The shows were amazing. People came from the United States, from all over the world," he said. "We girls still talk. We have our phones. We talk about opportunities."

She concluded, "I like to think that there will definitely be more Spice shows in the future."