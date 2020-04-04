Meghan Markle's real name revealed on Baby Archie's birth certificate

Earlier this week, followers of the royal family were shocked to see that Meghan Markle's name is not actually Meghan. Page six picked up baby Archie's birth certificate that revealed the former royal family member's name in full detail.

Reportedly, the document, recorded by Prince Harry, featured Meghan's real name, Rachel, along with her description as the Princess of the United Kingdom. Additionally, they were charged $ 25,000 per night to stay at the Portland Hospital in England.

There is no doubt that many Markle fans were confused by the title, considering that they had previously labeled her as the Duchess and not the Princess, and everyone was sure that her real name was Meghan, rather than Rachel. Also, it was not revealed where Archie was born either, but now fans know that.

According to a report by The Mirror, Meghan is actually a princess, rather than the duchess, but the queen gave her that name on her wedding day. Regardless, reports indicate that Meghan and Harry moved to the city of Los Angeles after staying in British Columbia.

Sources who spoke to The Star said the whole situation has been difficult for Harry, who misses his family, his royal duties, and his connection to the British Army. Mollard explained that Meghan has many friends in Los Angeles, while Harry has none.

Furthermore, Meghan also has a lot of family in the area, so it seems that Harry has to nurture his own social circle after leaving him in the UK.

As some social media users have pointed out, Meghan and Harry moved from the UK to get away from the press, however they went to Los Angeles, which is the epicenter of paparazzi.

Sharon Osbourne, in an episode of The conversationHe spoke about this contradiction, arguing that if they were fed up with the UK press, they would only become even more angry with the Los Angeles media.

As previously reported, Meghan and Harry announced their departure from the royal family earlier this year. There were rumors of his desire to leave for months.



