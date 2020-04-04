Matthew Broderick's sister talks about coronavirus diagnosis: claims she thought she was going to die

The coronavirus has impacted the entire world, but especially the entertainment industry. Last month, various media reported that Matthew Broderick's sister Janet Broderick had contracted COVID-19 during a national conference between religious leaders.

During a conversation with New York magazine, Janet shared with the media that she was very ill and thought she was close to death. As previously reported, Janet was diagnosed with the coronavirus and was struggling to stay alive for most of the 18 hours.

She went to the Beverly Hills Medical Center where the doctors put her in the intensive care unit. After medical professionals diagnosed her with pneumonia, they put her on a ventilator and also gave her medications to help her fight her 102-degree fever.

Page Six claims that Janet was so concerned about her health that she began planning her funeral and praying for her life. He called his closest relatives, including his children, and also texted his sister saying he loved her.

Janet claims that her brother, Matthew, who is a few years younger than her, called her in between rehearsals for her new Broadway play, Plaza Suite. The 58-year-old actor told the magazine that the whole thing was very scary for everyone.

As noted above, Janet began to feel ill when she came home from a conference in Kentucky. Another person who attended the same conference also contracted the coronavirus, so the test was done.

As for how she went through the almost tragedy, the minister claimed that he had around 200 people encouraging her to live each night, so just knowing that gave him additional strength. That said, she stated that she received preferential treatment because of her brother, which, for her, is a symptom of the "corruption,quot; of the system.

Ad

According to New York magazine, Janet was the one who presided over her brother's marriage to Sarah Jessica Parker. They were married in 1997. Other stars directly affected by the coronavirus include Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Rachel Matthews, and many others.



Post views:

0 0