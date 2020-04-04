Markey, Warren Seek More Resources in Battle of COVID-19 in Veterans Homes

Members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation are expressing concern about the spread of the new coronavirus in the homes of veterans.

Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Representatives Richard Neal and Ayanna Pressley sent a letter to Ryan Lilly, nNetwork Director at the VA New England Health System, expressing concern about the COVID-19 outbreaks at the Holyoke Soldiers Home and the Chelsea Soldiers Home, calling for more resources to be obtained and implemented to mitigate the spread of the virus.

As of Friday, 21 veterans have died at the Holyoke facility, at least 15 of whom tested positive for COVID-19. Two residents diagnosed with the virus have died at Chelsea's home.

"We remain deeply concerned about the health and safety of veteran residents and staff at long-term care facilities across the state," the lawmakers wrote. "Although we are encouraged by ongoing efforts to stop the spread at both facilities, Soldiers' Houses, like VA facilities, hospitals, and healthcare providers throughout Massachusetts, continue to lack supplies and guidance that Therefore, we urge you to work diligently to obtain more resources so that the Soldiers' Houses and VA healthcare facilities in Massachusetts have the resources to test, diagnose, and treat patients with COVID-19. and further mitigate the risk of infection for veterans and staff. "

Governor Charlie Baker has organized An independent investigation into the outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers Home, where it has been alleged that mismanagement of infections contributed to the spread of the virus and that cases were not adequately reported to the appropriate public health entities. Holyoke House Superintendent Bennett Walsh was placed on administrative leave and says there were no irregularities.

Markey, Warren, Neal and Pressley wrote that they are concerned that the Chelsea home is "on the way to a similar outbreak,quot; given the statewide shortage of medical supplies and the high-risk population at the facility.

"We are also concerned about the possibility of further spread of the coronavirus in other VA facilities in the Commonwealth," they wrote. "The homes of the Holyoke and Chelsea soldiers represent only a subset of VA long-term care facilities in Massachusetts. VA community living centers (CLCs or nursing homes) in Massachusetts may face similar concerns regarding the coronavirus We have also heard anecdotal reports from other VA facilities in Massachusetts that VA staff lack the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) and are instructed to continue working even after exposure to the coronavirus and are not effectively isolating potentially infected veterans. "

