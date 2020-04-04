Marianne Faithfull hospitalized in London with coronavirus – Deadline

Singer Marianne Faithfull is in a London hospital on coronavirus treatment. The 74-year-old woman was said to be stable, her management said Saturday.

"Marianne Faithfull manager Francois Ravard has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for COVID-19 at a London hospital," the singer's representatives said in a statement to Deadline's sister publication. Rolling Stone, on Saturday. “She is stable and responds to treatment. We all wish him the best and a full and speedy recovery. "

Faithful fLaughing Penny Arcade said Rolling Stone that Faithfull was taking refuge in the place, but caught a cold. Faithfull checked into the hospital Monday, where she tested positive for COVID-19 and developed pneumonia, Arcade said.

The nervous Faithfull, a former heroin addict, has been in unstable health for a long time and has Hepatitis C and a fight with breast cancer in 2016 on their lists. Faithfull has also been open about past drug abuse, self-healing, and anorexia.

Faithfull, born in London, was first discovered at a Rolling Stones launch party attended by John Dunbar in 1964. Later that year, she released her first song, As the tears fall, written by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and the man who discovered it, Andrew Loog Oldham, the manager of the Stones at the time.

He has released 22 studio albums, the most recent of 2018. Negative capacity.