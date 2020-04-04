– Officers are looking for a man accused of attacking a runner in an Aliso Viejo park on Thursday afternoon and they believe it may be related to another crime on the same road.

The video footage captured the moments before the man attacked a woman and dragged her into the bushes, officers said. According to officials, she was heard screaming for help.

"The suspect ran after her, grabbed her from behind and dragged her into the bushes," said Lt. Chad Kajfasz. "She was able to fight and escape the issue and he fled in an unknown direction."

The victim provided a description of the suspect to the Orange County Sheriff's Department to create a sketch.

In the video, the suspect is seen running down the Aliso Creek trail just before 5 p.m. Along with others near the baseball diamond in Woodfield Park.

The man, with little or no hair, looks like an alleged kidnapper who sexually assaulted a 22-year-old girl on a skateboard at the same location in January, officers said. The suspect was never caught.

On Thursday, people were exercising while practicing social distancing.

"I think this is a scary time when people are trying to separate themselves from other people, so they can go running on their own trying to be safe, and I think terrifying people are trying to take advantage of that," said Orange Resident of the Mariah Curran County.

MPs cannot get stressed enough that during these times, people should pair up and shouldn't exercise alone.

They also encourage people to get to know their surroundings and to look up from their phone.

Officials remind the public, especially women, to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.