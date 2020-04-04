Make your own coronavirus safety mask on a rainy weekend – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – With the rains forecast for the entire weekend, residents of the San Francisco Bay Area may be looking for a detour or two: how about making your own safety mask.

KPIX presenter Liz Cook took a break from her duties to put together a short video on an easy way to make a mask. Check out their instructions in the video below.

For those with more skillful planting talents, here is another reason to create your own mask. Here are CNN step-by-step instructions, based on guidance from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Froedtert Medical College of Wisconsin.

Materials you will need:

2 pieces of tight knit cotton fabric, 9 x 6 inches (per mask)

4 strips of fabric, 2 x 16 inches (per mask)

ruler

Sewing machine or needle and thread

Pencil or marker

scissors

A handful of pins

Iron

How to assemble

Cut your fabric into two 9 x 6 inch rectangles. Place them on top of each other.

At the top of the 9-inch side, attach or mark a 2-inch opening in the center of the top edge of the 9-inch side, between the 3.5 and 5.5-inch points, along the top edge. Then sew the edges on either side of where you pinned or marked the opening. You will need that 2 inch opening to rotate the mask out.

Sew the other three sides of the mask as well.

Rotate the mask to the right side through the 2-inch opening at the top. Then press the mask with an iron to remove wrinkles.

Align your ruler vertically along the 6-inch side of the mask. Starting at the 1.5-inch line, set where you will sew the pleats down the side. These folds help the mask stretch.

Pin again on the 2, 3, 3.5, 4.5, and 5-inch lines.

Bring the pin on the 1.5-inch line to the 2-inch line and voila, you've made a fold! Repeat with the 3-inch to 3.5-inch line and the 4.5-inch to 5-inch line. Fix your new folds and repeat on the other side.

Sew the sides of your mask so that the folds lay flat.

How to make mask ties

Cut four strips of fabric, 2 inches wide by 16 inches long.

Fold them in half lengthwise.

Rotate them under 1/4 inch on the long side.

Iron them in place, then sew the long side closed.

Pin each tie to a corner of the mask.

Sew around the perimeter of the mask one more time to tie the ties together, and now you've completed your mask.

Mask frequently asked questions

How do I wear it?

Masks are only effective if you use them correctly. The World Health Organization has the following procedures:

Wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water before touching or putting on the mask.

Be sure to cover your entire nose and mouth when you put it on.

Avoid touching the mask while you are away, this can contaminate it.

Don't remove your mask while you're in public.

To take it off once you return, untie it from behind, do not touch the front.

You should immediately wash the mask after you return so that it does not contaminate your belongings.

Wash your hands immediately after taking it off and again after washing the mask.

Are the masks even effective?

Home mask studies have shown that they are significantly less effective than surgical masks, and they certainly do not replace the N95 essential respirators that healthcare workers should use to treat patients.

"Homemade masks are partially effective," said Dr. Koushik Kasanagottu, an internal medicine resident at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Maryland.

They offer a physical barrier against viral particles, he said, but they don't have the filters that N95 respirators do.

But they are better than nothing, especially for people who only go out in public for a quick trip to the grocery store or pharmacy, said Anna Davies and Raina MacIntyre, public health researchers and authors of two separate studies on the effectiveness of the fabric. mask.

However, it is important to note that masks cannot replace social distancing measures. Keeping at least six feet away from others and staying home as much as possible is still the best way to prevent the spread of the virus.

How do you clean them?

You should wash the masks before and after each use to clean up any germs you may have picked up in public. Hand wash the masks or put them in a mesh washing bag in the washing machine so they don't fall apart and use a high heat setting.

What if my craft store is closed or out of supplies?

The artisans on Etsy are still not exhausted with facial masks. It's hard to discern how effective these masks are since you didn't create them yourself, but you can compare them to our mask tutorial before you buy: does it cover your nose and mouth? Are there folds? Will it seal tightly around your face?

You probably don't need to buy more than a few masks – doctors recommend that only one member of each household run errands in public.

It may take longer than normal to ship the masks, so please keep this in mind when buying.

And be sure to wash the masks before using them.

If you cannot access the masks, continue washing your hands, keeping your distance from others and following other measures of social distancing. Staying at home is the best defense against the coronavirus, after all.

