LTA makes financial support available to British tennis community during pandemic | Tennis news

Up to £ 20 million package can be accessed by locations, coaches, officials and players; Pandemic could put future tennis growth "at significant risk," says LTA's Scott Lloyd





The LTA has provided financial support to tennis venues, coaches, officials, and players.

The LTA has announced a multi-million dollar package of funds and additional measures to support those involved in tennis in Britain affected by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

The comprehensive package, which has been developed by the LTA in consultation with Tennis Scotland and Tennis Wales, will provide additional support to tennis venues, coaches, officials and players worth up to approximately £ 20 million.

The goal is to ensure that tennis in Britain emerges from this period in a strong and healthy position and that sport can resume its role in keeping the nation active as soon as conditions allow.

Funding and support will help those who have been most financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

LTA support will include * the following measures … Tennis venues Six-month loan repayment holidays for all existing LTA facility loans, equivalent to nearly £ 1 million worth. Refund of 2019/20 registration fee for registered LTA locations Trainers Financial support grants for full-time LTA-accredited coaches and tutors, covering both freelancers and those established as sole directors of limited companies, equivalent to a value of approximately £ 4 million. A specific hardship fund of up to £ 1 million, which provides interest-free loans for coaches of up to £ 5,000. Officers Financial support grants for full-time LTA licensed officers. Additional support around scheduled tournaments that have been canceled, including reimbursement of fees incurred in processing player entry refunds Performance Players and Programs (LTA Player Pathway) Ongoing funds are provided to the network of more than 60 LTA Local and Regional Player Development Centers plus the two National Academies to ensure they can return to operations as normal when tennis resumes. Ongoing payment of funding grants to players in the LTA Player Pathway and Wheelchair World Class Programs. New support grant for British ATP / WTA 101-750 Single Players and British Doubles ATP / WTA 101-250 Players currently not receiving funds from LTA players. Higher prize money for British Tour events and an improved tournament bonus scheme linked to professional events should they be resumed later in the year. * Non-exhaustive list: full details at www.lta.org.uk

The new measures build on an existing investment and support program that LTA has continued to make available during and after the pandemic as part of its strategy to grow tennis and open it to many more people.

"The first priority right now is the health and well-being of everyone, and our thoughts go out to anyone who has been affected by the coronavirus," LTA Chief Executive Scott Lloyd said in a statement.

"Our sport is far from being without its impact, and this pandemic has the potential to put the continued future growth of tennis at significant risk."

We know that many people involved in tennis in Britain are concerned about their future and face significant challenges, so our main goal in announcing these unprecedented steps is to ensure that clubs and venues remain viable and that coaches and officials do not get lost in the sport. Scott Lloyd – LTA Executive Director

"We hope that the combination of this new package and the continuation of our existing support will help ensure that everyone can operate after COVID-19."

The LTA is committed to making significant savings to help finance the new package, as well as reallocating some funds from its reserves.

The organization has also announced licensing measures to its workforce, while current rules on social distancing and closure of places make it increasingly difficult for the LTA to achieve normal levels of activity.

All dismissed personnel will receive a replacement of the government scheme at 80 percent of their base salary. Along with this, Lloyd and the LTA executive team will receive salary reductions of 20 percent.

