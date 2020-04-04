Louis C.K. Drops Surprise Comedy Special for those who "need to laugh" – Deadline

To the surprise of his fans and detractors, comedian Louis C.K. He released a new special comedy on Saturday on his website.

The comedian said he released the comedy offering titled Sincerely C.K. for those who "need to laugh". It is available to download and stream for $ 7.99.

In a press release, the Louie Star and the creator referenced the coronavirus outbreak and said laughter helps when "things get ugly" or when people face difficult situations.

"I feel like there are two types of people in this world," he said. “A guy needs to laugh when things get ugly. In fact, the more shitty things get, the more serious, darker, more terrifying, more dangerous and terrible things are, the more important it is to laugh in their midst and often right in their faces. "

He continued: "These people believe that it is no coincidence that human beings have survived despite our fragile hairless bodies, in the most difficult moments and that we are the only species, apart from ladybugs, that laugh at life."

The controversial comedian has been out of the spotlight since 2017, when sexual harassment charges began to surface against him.