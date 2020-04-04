Los Angeles County Reports Largest Increase in a Single Day of Coronavirus Cases and Deaths – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Coronavirus cases increased by 711 in Los Angeles County on Saturday, marking the largest one-day increase since the pandemic began.

28 deaths were also reported.

The county now has a total of 5,277 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 117 deaths.

"Our condolences go out to each and every person affected by these heartbreaking losses," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county's director of public health. "These are difficult times, but we are a loving LA

County, and we will beat it together. ”

Many deaths have been people with underlying conditions and those 65 and older, according to Los Angeles County Public Health, but health officials continue to urge people of all ages and without underlying conditions to take precautions to stay safe. because the virus can affect anyone.

The health department has warned residents to be prepared for more increases in cases in the coming weeks due to more evidence. The county hopes to have the ability to screen 10,000 people per day soon compared to the approximately 7,000 people being screened per day today.

"I think it's very accurate that sometime next week we start reporting on that great

increase in the number of cases, because fortunately we can evaluate more people and make sure that the people who are tested have the opportunity, if they are positive, to isolate themselves and not infect others and identify their close contacts, who will quarantine and also potentially

infecting others, ”said Ferrer.

The health department said there may be people who have coronaviruses but who are asymptomatic and who can transmit the virus to others.

A new guide from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that because of this, the public must take preventative measures at all times, including frequent handwashing, physical distancing, and the use of non-medical facial covers.



