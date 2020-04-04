Long Beach Officials See Queen Mary as Possible Coronavirus Medical Facility – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The historic ocean liner Queen Mary may soon become a medical center to help treat coronavirus patients, Long Beach officials confirmed Saturday.

"Long Beach has received an avalanche of individuals and companies interested in supporting to combat the COVID-19 public health emergency," officials said in a statement to CBSLA. “The city is coordinating plans regarding care facilities and more to ensure that we are prepared to serve the needs of our community. The Queen Mary is still under consideration, and we will have a plan to announce in the future. "

The Long Beach Post first reported on the possible use of the Queen Mary on Friday, citing multiple sources with information on the matter.

According to Post sources, the ocean liner could be used for patients who no longer need intensive hospital care but still need treatment.

The Queen Mary sailed her maiden voyage in 1936, departing from Southampton, England. It has been docked in Southern California since its retirement in 1967. It is now used as a hotel and venue.

If used as a COVID-19 treatment center, it would join USNS Mercy to assist hospitals in the Los Angeles area struggling to cater for the influx of patients during the coronavirus pandemic. Mercy docked at the Los Angeles port on March 27 to treat patients without coronavirus and free beds in local hospitals for those with COVID-19 who need care.