Liverpool places some non-gambling employees on leave | Football news







Liverpool has announced that it has put some non-playing employees on leave because the Premier League is still suspended due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes as Premier League clubs meet with player and coach representatives to discuss possible pay cuts during the suspension.

Regarding the exonerated, a statement from the club said: "The club has confirmed that these staff will be paid 100 percent of their wages to ensure that no staff member is financially disadvantaged."

"Last month, the club also confirmed that it would pay its staff on and off game day while the Premier League is suspended."

The statement added: "Even before the decision on staff leave, there was a collective commitment at the upper levels of the club, on and off the field, with everyone working toward a solution that would secure jobs for club employees during this unprecedented crisis.

"There is ongoing active engagement on the issue of salary deductions during the period when games don't play as scheduled. These discussions are complex and as a result the process is ongoing."

The club also said a "significant,quot; donation was made to the St Andrews food bank in north Liverpool by first-team players and the Liverpool FC Foundation, while the club launched its own food bank resource.

More to follow …