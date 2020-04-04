Leicester President Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha Launches & # 39; Gift of a Wish 2020 & # 39; on the late father's birthday | Football news

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha: "On what would have been my beloved father's birthday, the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation is relaunching the Gift of a Wish program for 2020."





Leicester City President Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has announced the launch of this year's Charitable Club Fund.

Aiyawatt, currently in Thailand, also highlighted the importance of communities coming together and supporting each other during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an open letter posted on the Foxes' official website, he wrote:

Dear Leicester City Family:

I wanted to write to all of you and extend my best wishes to you and your families during these difficult times.

Wherever in the world you are reading this, the ongoing pandemic will have affected people in many different ways and my thoughts are with you all as the world collectively seeks to overcome this crisis.

I am writing to everyone from Thailand, where the measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 are similar in scale to other countries around the world, and it reminds me of the importance of community in overcoming difficult times.

Soccer brings people together, and while people are currently being asked to separate and stay apart for the welfare of all, it is important that we find ways to support each other through this unique set of circumstances.

The world is more connected now than ever, and maintaining those human connections, although from our own homes, will become increasingly important as we move forward on this together.

As a club, we believe that we can play an important role in this, using our resources, our reach, and our influence to support public health services and to support the Leicester City family members who need it most.

Club staff constantly work to achieve this and to ensure that, in the absence of football, we continue to fulfill our responsibilities as a focal point for our communities: bringing people together, supporting the vulnerable, and trying to do the right thing.

But we are well aware that there are a host of worthy causes of all sizes within Leicestershire communities, for whom the pandemic proves its immeasurable value, but threatens its very existence.

It is with this in mind that today, on what would have been my beloved father's birthday, the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation is relaunching the Gift of a Wish program by 2020, making funds available for causes in Leicestershire to apply for grants to support the valuable I work in the community.

In these unprecedented times, a proportion of the funds available will go to causes whose work supports those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

It is also important that we support causes whose work will become more important in the future as our communities begin to emerge from this crisis and rebuild the services affected by it.

As was the case with the 2019 Gift of a Wish program, which received an extraordinary response, the Foundation's Board of Trustees will consider the merits of each application and distribute the funds in the way they collectively feel they offer the most appropriate support. for the greatest cross. -section of our communities.

We plan to release more information on Gift of a Wish 2020, including details on how to apply for funding, early next week.

The coronavirus pandemic has presented the world with an unprecedented situation, where advice and recommendations change understandably as it evolves, making it all the more important that we remain agile and continue to make factual decisions in good faith and how we feel. We can better implement our resources to offer the right level of support to the right people.

"This in itself will be an evolving process and we will continue to keep our activity under review.

Soccer will return, but that is for another day. It is an extensive family of people coming together to support each other in difficult times.

Our overwhelming priority right now is the well-being of our staff, players, fans, and the general public, and supporting the communities whose support has always been so important to us.

Stay at home. Stay safe.

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha

President