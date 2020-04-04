LeBron James' first encounter with Zion Williamson had the same feeling as Kobe vs. MJ, says Mike Tuck | NBA News

Sky Sports NBA analyst Mike Tuck picks his top three games of the 2019-20 NBA season, with LeBron James' first encounter with Zion Williamson topping their list.

& # 39; LeBron's first encounter with Zion had the same feeling as Kobe's first encounter with Jordan & # 39;

New Orleans Pelicans 109-118 Los Angeles Lakers, February 25, 2020

LeBron James reaffirms his status as the & # 39; alpha dog & # 39; of the NBA with a performance of 40 points in his first meeting with the selection of the Draft No. 1 of 2019, Zion Williamson.

James scores on the edge during the Lakers' victory over the Pelicans



The game where LeBron first met Zion. I loved this game because of its magnitude and what it potentially means to the NBA. Looking back on NBA history, we all remember when Kobe Bryant faced Michael Jordan the first time. This game had the same feeling for me. And it has the potential to be remembered as one of those special games depending on how Zion's career unfolds.

Also, any game that starts with wrestling legend Ric Flair inflating the crowd, I like it. WOOOOO!

















WWE Legend Ric Flair Gives LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers the Best Presentation



This game was the new against the old, the novice against the vet. I wouldn't say it was a torch because LeBron dominated this game.

James had a big dunk on Josh Hart in the first half of a pass through Alex Caruso's legs. In the second half, he hit some big triples from the depths and also had a couple of monster mates.

















LeBron James scores 40 points and eight rebounds for the Los Angeles Lakers in their first career meeting with Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans



The pelicans had a great fight throughout this game. Seeing Lonzo Ball and Zion start building chemistry together is something really amazing to watch. Ball is not afraid to throw the full court pass and is really maturing as a player.

With Zion, I really like how pelicans are using it at four and five points even though it's smaller in size. They have recognized that it can be super successful on the block. If you get a position earlier and the ball is thrown at you early, it's very difficult to stop.

LeBron was really ready for this game. Not only was it their first encounter with Zion, but the Pelicans have plenty of former Lakers on their roster (from the Anthony Davis trade). It certainly showed that the Davis trade was the right path for the Lakers with this performance, in addition to reasserting himself as the most dominant player in the league.

It was the case of the & # 39; young dog & # 39; who entered the gym and the & # 39; old dog & # 39; which proved he is still the alpha, the biggest dog in the league.

& # 39; All ScotiaBank Arena got up and went crazy & # 39;

Dallas Mavericks 107-110 Toronto Raptors, December 22, 2019

After losing 85-55 at the end of the third quarter, the defending NBA champions achieved victory, scoring 47 points in the final period. It was the biggest return in the history of the Raptors.

Kyle Lowry questions a call during the Raptors' comeback win over the Mavericks



This is the favorite of my three selections. As a Raptors fan, it was a pleasure to see him live. The first half was fairly even until Kristaps Porzingis stopped and hit three madmen at the end of the second quarter to put Dallas nine at halftime.

You saw the Raptors players duck a bit after Porzingis' shot spread to the second half. Toronto was abysmal in the third quarter, there were plenty of easy shots and Serge Ibaka launched a dunk. They gave up easy turnovers that led to quick break points for the Mavs. Before you knew it, the Raptors had dropped 30 points.

















Kyle Lowry leads the Toronto Raptors to their biggest return in franchise history, a 110-107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.



But then the fourth quarter happened. Kyle Lowry woke up and it was beautiful to see him. He is the type the Raptors put all their trust in. If anyone was able to get them out of that mess, it was him. Someone or something flipped the switch on Lowry's head and was able to actually fire the units on the road, ending above the defenders. He really expanded it in that fourth quarter, scoring 20 of his 32 points.

He also helped seal the game for Toronto when he drove down the lane with about 30 seconds to go and turned to Chris Boucher, who had a monstrous punch. You saw the entire ScotiaBank Arena get up and go crazy. It was the biggest return in the history of the Raptors and they also did it at home.

This game says a lot about what the post-Kawhi Raptors are about. You have a wide variety of guys, from Boucher to Norman Powell to Fred VanVleet, all of whom have gone from nothing to something and have had to work to achieve it. They will never give up and give up. Lowry is like that too, often underestimated, but he showed that in this game to overlook it is a big mistake.

& # 39; Tatum showed real emotion and a full display of his skills & # 39;

LA Clippers 133-141 Boston Celtics (2OT), February 13, 2020

Jayson Tatum scores 39 points and, along with Marcus Smart, takes over in overtime to lead the Celtics to a memorable victory before the All-Star break.

Image:

Jayson Tatum celebrates a call during the Celtics' double overtime victory against the Clippers



What a game was this! Jayson Tatum put on a great display of all his skills. He attacked the edge from the start and had a couple of huge kills. He made some great mid-range plays, hit some fadeaways, and his footwork on the post also seemed to be developing. He has great composure for such a young player.

During this game, there were quite a few moments when Tatum showed real excitement. He got an And 1 at one point and screamed and flexed his arms towards the crowd, that's something I want to see him do more of. He has that superstar potential, but every superstar in the NBA has an accompanying character.

















Jayson Tatum scored 39 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a thrilling double overtime victory over the LA Clippers



That's the only thing with Tatum, he's always been a little quiet. He is also surrounded by great players, making it even more difficult to excel on his team. This game was definitely a great time for character creation for him.

This was such an exciting game that it came and went. Kemba Walker thought he was fouled at the end of regulation, Tatum missed a three at the end of the first extra time the game would have won. Tatum and Marcus Smart really went in the two overtime periods, they had 16 of the Celtics' 27 points in the two additional sessions.

The Celtics proved that they are a complete team: they all contributed to the victory.

According to Tuck's shots? Or do you have a different favorite game of the season? Let us know in the comments below.

