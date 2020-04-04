Larry David thinks Bernie Sanders "should quit" the presidential race – Deadline

Larry David has curbed his enthusiasm for Bernie Sanders, saying he believes it is time for the Vermont senator to withdraw from the 2020 Democratic presidential race.

"I feel like I should quit," David told the New York Times in an interview published on Saturday. "It's too far. He can't get the nomination. And I think, you know, it's not time to waste time here. Everyone should support Biden."

David, 72, spoke to Times reporter Maureen Dowd via FaceTime from her home in Pacific Palisades, here in Los Angeles.

the Curb your enthusiasm star and creator, who frequently plays Sanders in the cold, open segments in Saturday night liveHe said he is tired of flying back and forth to New York for the role.

"Imagine if you had become president, what would have happened to my life?" David joked.

In an April 1 exchange with Whoopi Goldberg on The viewSanders answered questions about why he's still in the race. "We are evaluating our campaign," he said.

As for David, with most of the refugee nation in place due to the coronavirus crisis, the Hollywood veteran said he's spending his time watching plenty of Netflix.

While he is a fan of Ozark Y Heterodox, said he could not enter the popular and tremendously popular crime docuseries Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness.

"I found it very disturbing," explained David. “The lions and the tigers really scared the hell out of me. They were going to attack someone. They were going to kill someone. I didn't want to see them attack and those people were so crazy I couldn't see it. "