Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Headlines 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Just a few months after his passing, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

This year marked Bryant's first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame. His wife Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia told ESPN that they are proud of him for achieving this momentous achievement.

"It is an incredible achievement and honor, and we are extremely proud of him," said Vanessa Bryant. "Obviously we wish he was here with us to celebrate, but he's definitely the peak of his NBA career and every achievement he had as an athlete was a springboard to being here."

"We are incredibly proud of him." Vanessa and Natalia Bryant joined Rece Davis after Kobe was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/HX31pyvgPe – ESPN (@espn) April 4, 2020

In February, eight finalists for the honor were announced, and the selection committee selected them all.

"The Class of 2020 is undoubtedly one of the most historic of all time and the talent and social influence of these nine honorees is beyond measure," said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Hall of Naismith Memorial Basketball Fame.

"In 2020, the basketball community suffered the unimaginable loss of iconic figures such as Commissioner David Stern and Kobe Bryant, as well as the game itself due to COVID-19," he wrote in a press release. "We have also come together as never before in appreciating the game and those who have made it the joining force it is today."

Bryant, 18-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA champion, leads the armature group. The group also includes NBA greats Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

The other participants are: four-time National Coach of the Year Eddie Sutton, two-time NBA champion, Rudy Tomjanovich, 10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings, three-time Coach of the NCAA. Baylor Kim Mulkey, five-time Division II national coach of the year Barbara Stevens and FIBA ​​veteran Patrick Baumann.

The 2020 class armatures will be honored in Springfield, Massachusetts on Saturday, August 29.