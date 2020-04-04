Kylie Jenner was trolled for saying it is & # 39; natural & # 39; while wearing full makeup

Instagram

During an Instagram Live session with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, the makeup mogul says: & # 39; This is a good time to get your hair and nails removed & # 39 ;.

Celebrities have been holding Instagram Live sessions to entertain fans during the quarantine, and Kylie Jenner It is one of them. However, the reality star and makeup mogul ended up being controlled by some comments he made during his Live with his best friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

During the Live, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star said," This is a good time to get your hair and nails out. No tabs. "Stassie said in response," We are just natural queens, "before laughing." We're so natural, "Kylie echoed her best friend's comment before laughing too.

Many couldn't help teasing Kylie after hearing her comment, especially since she sported full makeup as she said it. "Kylie Jenner did not sit live with her face full of makeup and said it was natural because she removed her nails and eyelashes. Lmaoooooo," said one. "With a face full of makeup," wrote another, to which the other agreed, "makeup, fillers, plastic, sink, work and arrangements. But saying & # 39; nAtuRaL & # 39; everything is blasphemous."

"Okay, but she has a face full of makeup on …", someone else echoed the sentiment. "While I was sitting there combed and made up? Ok girl … pretty," one more person pointed out, while another said, "April Fool's Day was three days ago, darling."

Putting trolling aside, Kylie and Stassie talked about various things during Live, including the things they hate during sex. Being honest, one's mother revealed that she couldn't bear to be in an intimate moment with someone who lets out a "strange accent." She said, "I couldn't handle the strange accent. Unless he had a strange accent, like naturally. If he had an accent, that's fine. If he didn't have an accent and then when we're intimate, a strange accent begins to speak … absolutely not ".