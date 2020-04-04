Kylie Jenner shares adorable video from Chicago West, True Thompson, and Stormi Webster as social distance makes her miss her nieces

Kylie Jenner misses her family now that the Coronavirus pandemic has caused 90 percent of all American residents to isolate themselves. Just a few days ago, Kim Kardashian revealed that she had made Kylie Jenner come and put on makeup and now it is Kylie who is showing how much she misses her family. By sharing a video with her 168 million Instagram followers of her adorable two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, playing with her cousins ​​Chicago West and True Thompson, Kylie made it clear that not only do adults miss her family but children also they miss each other.

In the video you can see Chicago, True and Stormi as they play in one of the girls' playhouses. The girls hold hands as they cheerfully sing "Ring Around The Rosies,quot;, and then they fall to the ground at the right time. Chicago West is the oldest of the three and she is the smallest. True Thompson is the youngest and she is the tallest. As Kim Kardashian is 5 & # 39; 3 and Khloe Kardashian is 5 & # 39; 10, it seems like Chicago and True are chasing their mothers up high. Kylie Jenner is 5 years old and Stormi is among her cousins, both in age and height.

All of the cousins ​​were born together with Dream Kardashian, about a year and a half or two years older than their younger cousins. Many people believe that KarJenner kids will be the next generation to dominate social media and, from what we have seen of their older cousin, Mason Disick, Kylie, Kim, Khloe and Rob may want to do whatever they can to prevent them from having their own social network accounts. (Mason Disick launched on Instagram and Tik Tok and poured tea on his family!)

You can watch the adorable video of Chicago West, Stormi Webster and True Thompson playing "Ring Around The Rosies,quot; in the following video player.

Have you been isolated from your loved ones? How is the Coronavirus pandemic happening?



