Kylie Jenner opens up about what she doesn't want her partner to do during sex

As part of #DoYourPartChallenge, the star of & # 39; Keeping Up With the Kardashians & # 39; plays an old game of & # 39; Would You Rather? & # 39; with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou on Instagram Live.

Kylie Jenner She has made it clear what she did not want her partner to do during sex. In a new Instagram Live, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics revealed that she couldn't bear to be in an intimate moment with someone who was letting out a "strange accent."

On Friday March 3, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star joined her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou in a" Would you rather? "Responding to a fan who asked him if he preferred" that your partner has a strange accent when having sex or is completely silent, "he replied while laughing." I prefer that it is completely silent. "

Kylie's response prompted Stassie to express her disbelief, "Really?" In response, the 22-year-old television personality exclaimed, "Absolutely! I couldn't handle the strange accent." She was quick to offer an explanation, however, saying, "Unless he had a strange accent, of course. If he had an accent, that's fine."

"If he didn't have an accent and then when we're intimate, he starts talking with a strange accent … absolutely not," said ex's girlfriend. Travis Scott (II) continued. Apparently, his sincere admission amused Stassie, who couldn't hide her laugh when she called the fan's question "good".

Leaving the intimate conversation aside, Kylie also discussed how she prepared her 2-year-old daughter Stormi for self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an attempt to "keep her entertained," the mother of one admitted that "she had bought her every outdoor Troll you could think of. She has inflatable houses out there. Water toys. She has been in the pool every day."

"I slipped, but she is not here yet. I have everything. She has been out every day living her best life," said the younger sister of Kendall Jenner He continued, noting that his only son with Travis "has no idea what's going on, he's amazing."

Kylie joined Stassie on the latter's Instagram live show as part of #DoYourPartChallenge. In partnership with DoorDash, each view the couple had for their live show will translate into a meal for those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.