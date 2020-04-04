KUWK: Kylie Jenner removes acrylic hair extensions and nails while in quarantine. Look at its natural appearance!

Kylie Jenner is making some healthier choices while in quarantine. The makeup mogul got on IG Live alongside her close friend Stassie Karanikolaou and during her broadcast, Kylie revealed that, while isolated, she decided to take out her extensions, leaving her natural hair to recover.

Kylie is known for her various hairstyles and even experimenting with colors and wigs.

At the same time, she often likes to wear her locks long enough, but now that she can't really fix her hair due to quarantine, she thought it was okay to give her a break for a while.

That said, the reality show celebrity told her followers that she had started a "healthy hair journey,quot; and it seems they can expect her to update them often on the positive changes.

During the live session, she showed off her light brown hair cut into a lock.

It wasn't the first time, though, as he also showed it to his followers on IG Stories the day before.

Kylie admitted that ‘This is the first time I use my natural hair. I'm going on a hair health journey during this quarantine, "adding that she has been trying out all kinds of hair masks and putting on argan oil.

And that's not the only change in her appearance, as the reality star also told her fans that she no longer uses her acrylic nails.

‘I feel so uncomfortable (from natural nails) that I don't know how to write on my phone anymore because I usually write with the flat parts. I didn't even need to have my nails removed, this is a good time to remove my hair, nails, no eyelashes, we are so natural Stass, "said the KUWK celebrity.



