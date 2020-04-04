Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett lead 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame class – Up News Info

Kobe Bryant was already immortal. He is now also officially a member of the Hall of Fame.

And he has a lot of elite company in the 2020 class.

Bryant and fellow NBA greats Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett led a group of nine people announced Saturday as this year's class of consecrated men in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Everyone entered the Hall in their first year of eligibility, as did the great WNBA Tamika Catchings. Two-time NBA champion Rudy Tomjanovich finally received his call, as did Baylor's female coach Kim Mulkey, 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens of Bentley, and three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton.

They were the eight finalists announced in February, and the panel of 24 voters who were assigned the task of deciding who deserved the selection ended up choosing them all. Also addressing the Hall this year: former FIBA ​​Secretary General Patrick Baumann, selected as directly elected by the international committee.

"He was the head of FIBA ​​and this was a way to honor him," said Colangelo. "It was something special done through that committee."

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on January 26, about three weeks before the Hall of Fame said, as if in doubt, that he was a finalist. Duncan and Garnett were also widely perceived as locks to be part of this class; Both were 15 times NBA All-Stars, and Bryant was an 18-time pick.

Bryant was also a five-time champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, as was Duncan with the San Antonio Spurs.

"This is an incredibly special class, for many reasons," said Jerry Colangelo, President and Hall of Fame honoree.

Catchings was a 10-time WNBA All-Star and a four-time Olympic gold medalist. With overwhelming support from his NBA teammates who couldn't understand why it took him so long for his national team, Tomjanovich was an All-Star player five times, led Houston to consecutive titles and took the Olympics from USA USA 2000 team to a gold medal.

Mulkey has three NCAA titles as a coach, won two others as a player, and had Baylor in a position to compete for another championship this season if the global coronavirus pandemic did not force the closure of virtually all sports worldwide. Stevens has coached for 43 years and is a five-time Division II coach of the year. Sutton won over 800 games in nearly four decades, and Baumann was one of the most powerful voices in international basketball until his death in 2018.

The consecration ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts, is scheduled for August 29. In case the pandemic is delayed, there is also a tentative plan for an October ceremony.

For this year, largely due to the stellar power of this class, the Hall decided to enact a one-year suspension of direct elections for the categories of Veterans, Women's Veterans, Pioneers, and Early African American Taxpayers.

With Bryant, Duncan and Garnett as perhaps the best trio in the NBA to enter simultaneously, the Hall wanted to make sure that no one was overlooked.

"We didn't need to dilute it," said Colangelo. "Next year is another year for many."