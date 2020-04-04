Kobe Bryant and seven others prepare for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame | NBA News

The late Kobe Bryant, plus seven others, will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, according to reports.

The other reported members of the Class of 2020 will be Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich, Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey, and Barbara Stevens.

Bryant, Duncan, Garnett and Catchings are first-time finalists. The nominees had to receive at least 18 votes from the 24 electors to be consecrated.

The official announcement will be made on Saturday at 5pm (UK time) on ESPN. The news is normally revealed on the site of the NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four, which this year would have been Atlanta, but the entire NCAA tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

the Sharan Charania from Athletic reported that Bryant, Duncan and Garnett were chosen. the Tulsa world broke the news about Sutton, and ESPN added that it confirmed the report. Fox 26 Houston and the Houston Chronicle reported that Tomjanovich was voted while he was long a female basketball reporter Mel Greenberg tweeted that Catchings, Mulkey and Stevens were chosen.

Image:

Bryant retired from No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys hanging at the Staples Center



Bryant died on January 26 in a helicopter accident. The 41-year-old was an 18-time All-Star, five-time NBA champion, two-time scoring champion, and 2007-08 MVP. The great Los Angeles Lakers player ranks fourth in NBA history in points, and was selected to the All-Defensive team 12 times.

Duncan, 43, was a 15-time All-Star, five-time NBA and MVP champion in 2001-02 and 2002-03. The San Antonio Spurs stalwart received 15 defensive nods and was a three-time MVP of the NBA Finals.

Garnett, 43, was an 15-time All-Star, NBA champion with the Boston Celtics in 2007-08 and the league MVP in 2003-04. He played most of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves and had a brief season with the Brooklyn Nets.

Sutton, 84, coached Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State for the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Final Four three times. Including a brief stint in San Francisco, he finished with a professional record of 804-328.

Tomjanovich, 71, coached the Houston Rockets for the NBA Championship in 1993-94 and 1994-95. He also averaged 17.4 points and 8.1 rebounds in 11 seasons as a player with the Rockets, and was an All-American for Michigan, where he remains the best rebounder of all time and is second in scoring average.

Catchings, 40, was an All-Star 10 times in 15 years with the Indiana Fever of the WNBA. He was the MVP of the WNBA Finals when Fever won the league title in 2012, a year after being the MVP of the regular season. She was the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year five times.

Mulkey, 57, was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player in 2000, and is now entering as a coach. She led Baylor to NCAA titles in 2004, 2012, and 2019, and was selected as USBWA National Coach of the Year in 2011, 2012, and 2019.

Stevens, 65, has accumulated a total of 1,039 coach wins for three Massachusetts programs: Clark, UMass and Bentley. As a five-time WBCA Division II National Coach of the Year, he led Bentley to the 2014 Division II title.