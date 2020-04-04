Kim Zolciak returns to RHOA? Fans debate as Nene Fuga rekindles their friendship

Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak have rekindled their intermittent friendship. As the two were unsuccessful in going live due to Instagram disabling the combo feature, the reality stars interacted with their fans in the comment section.

It seems that Leakes is possibly preparing Kim for a return from the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

While chatting with her followers, Kim answered the question of whether she would ever return as a friend,

She replied, "I would never return as a friend."

However, he omitted whether or not he would return as a full-time cast member.

Kim has always had a hot and cold relationship with the show, just like she did with Nene. She is an OG and on good terms with Bravo, considering she still has her spin-off. She is not late.

Also, she is not Kenia Moore's favorite person. Nene would have another person on her team who would collide with the Queen of Spins.

Brielle Biermann recently tweeted that there was no better housewife duo than Nene and Kim – many people agreed.

However, when a Housewives fan page brought up the possibility, fan reactions were mixed.

One person wrote: ‘If she comes back, she better go to every delivery trip and stop being a punk and make excuses for why she can't go, she has multiple babysitters and Kroy to see those damn kids. I prefer Sheree to come back, her time was cut for no reason. "

Another said: "Of course I don't promise that if bk comes I will never look again."

"I'd rather she not come back and take Nene with her."

& # 39; PLEASE RETURN !!!!!! "I want her and Nene to remind them of the rest of them, IE: Kandi, Kenya and Eva, who are the reason they can sit on that couch."

Ad

Would you be here for Kim to come back?



Post views:

0 0