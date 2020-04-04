Home Entertainment Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Fight: Kim was hit hard in the face!

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Fight: Kim was hit hard in the face!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

The new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is good! The well-publicized "fight,quot; between sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian aired last night, and MTO News can confirm that it was better than expected.

(see video above)

The second episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 18, which aired Thursday, picked up right where the season premiere ended, with Kim loading on Kourtney. Both sisters gave some good patting, but Kourtney wasn't playing as he put his power behind each of his punches.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©