The new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is good! The well-publicized "fight,quot; between sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian aired last night, and MTO News can confirm that it was better than expected.

(see video above)

The second episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 18, which aired Thursday, picked up right where the season premiere ended, with Kim loading on Kourtney. Both sisters gave some good patting, but Kourtney wasn't playing as he put his power behind each of his punches.

Kim clearly lost the fight, and she almost submitted, after feeling the power blows from her sister.

"One minute they're laughing, the next minute they're slapping each other. What's going on? I can't believe this has gone so far for them to physically assault each other. We don't treat the sisters like that." Khloé said.

After Kim finished getting "that job," she ran off to get some space. Khloé, then you can see him asking Kourtney why he slapped Kim, but the question put Kourtney on the defensive. She said:

"Don't take someone else's side. That's my problem with you," Kourtney told Khloé. As Kourtney wiped away the tears, Kendall wiped the blood from Kim's cuts and Khloé wiped the bronzer off her walls. Kim then suggested that Kourtney leave entirely, as he always complains about being around them.