Kieran Tierney of Arsenal & # 39; misses Celta & # 39; and believes that Gabriel Martinelli may be of & # 39; world class & # 39; | Football news

Kieran Tierney moved to Celtic Arsenal in August 2019

Arsenal left back Kieran Tierney revealed that leaving Celtic was "the most difficult decision,quot; of his life and that he "misses everything,quot; about playing for his childhood club.

Tierney joined the Celtic Gunners on Deadline Day in August last year for £ 25 million, a record fee for a Scottish player.

But the 22-year-old, who is a product of the Lennoxtown academy, admitted in a question-and-answer session on the Arsenal official website that saying goodbye to the Scottish Premier League champions was difficult.

He said: "I would say leaving Celtic was the most difficult decision I have ever had to make and I knew that I would always miss Celtic no matter what happens in life."

Tierney won four consecutive Scottish Premier League titles at Celtic

"But the opportunity to play for Arsenal was a challenge that when I heard about him, I was eager to do it."

"I didn't move to Arsenal to live in London. I came to London so I could play for Arsenal."

"I miss everything about Celtic. And I always will. I am very grateful for every second I spent playing for the club."

In his eight months at Arsenal, Tierney has been greatly impressed by teenage striker Gabriel Martinelli and believes he can become world-class.

The 18-year-old Brazilian has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season, including three in the Premier League in his debut campaign for Arsenal.

Arsenal signed Gabriel Martinelli on the Brazilian side Ituano for an undisclosed fee in July 2019

When asked which youth player may be a world winner in the future, the Scotsman replied: "I would say Martinelli.

"I think his hunger and drive and his talent together as one is more than enough to be a world-class player for many years."

"When I did a full training session with the team, I faced Martinelli and the intensity of his game was honestly mind-blowing and I thought to myself: this is the standard I need to be in to play for Arsenal."