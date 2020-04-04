Kieran Tierney of Arsenal & # 39; misses Celta & # 39; and believes that Gabriel Martinelli may be of & # 39; world class & # 39; | Football news

Last update: 04/04/20 11:18 am
Arsenal left back Kieran Tierney revealed that leaving Celtic was "the most difficult decision,quot; of his life and that he "misses everything,quot; about playing for his childhood club.
Tierney joined the Celtic Gunners on Deadline Day in August last year for £ 25 million, a record fee for a Scottish player.
But the 22-year-old, who is a product of the Lennoxtown academy, admitted in a question-and-answer session on the Arsenal official website that saying goodbye to the Scottish Premier League champions was difficult.
He said: "I would say leaving Celtic was the most difficult decision I have ever had to make and I knew that I would always miss Celtic no matter what happens in life."
"But the opportunity to play for Arsenal was a challenge that when I heard about him, I was eager to do it."
"I didn't move to Arsenal to live in London. I came to London so I could play for Arsenal."
"I miss everything about Celtic. And I always will. I am very grateful for every second I spent playing for the club."
In his eight months at Arsenal, Tierney has been greatly impressed by teenage striker Gabriel Martinelli and believes he can become world-class.
The 18-year-old Brazilian has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season, including three in the Premier League in his debut campaign for Arsenal.
When asked which youth player may be a world winner in the future, the Scotsman replied: "I would say Martinelli.
"I think his hunger and drive and his talent together as one is more than enough to be a world-class player for many years."
"When I did a full training session with the team, I faced Martinelli and the intensity of his game was honestly mind-blowing and I thought to myself: this is the standard I need to be in to play for Arsenal."
Join the Sky Bet Club and follow your progress towards a £ 5 free bet
Sign up and bet £ 25 or more before 23:59 on Sunday. Free bets credited before 7pm on Monday.
%MINIFYHTML4917acabbd7a9ec30300979237c63bfa10%