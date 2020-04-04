Home Entertainment Khloe Kardashian and daughter True Thompson Twin in cute pajamas

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True Thompson Twin in cute pajamas

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Khloe Kardashian and daughter True Thompson Twin in cute pajamas

Cozy vibes!

Due to the continued Coronavirus Pandemic, practicing social distancing is more important than ever. And that is exactly what Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson have been doing.

On Friday night, the mother-daughter duo hung out at home and dressed in matching pajama sets. The two posed for the camera, with similar facial expressions, in the Instagram stories of the reality TV star.

"Queen of Quarantine," read a message in Khloe's snap, with her and True sitting on the couch.

As for her chic home fashion & # 39; fits? The founder of Good American and her little nugget swayed with the leopard print button-down shirts that were the cat's pajamas … we had to!

While Tristan Thompson He was not seen in any of Khloe's Gram publications last night, a source told E! News that have been spending time together during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"He is spending more time with Khloe and True than during the season," a source recently shared. "It has been nice for them to be able to see him more regularly. Khloe is taking quarantine very seriously and staying home with True."

"There are no play dates or family time other than with Tristan. He is regularly at Khloe's house and keeps in touch with them when she is not," the source added. "They have not been together again. They are being parents and giving True the opportunity to have both parents in their life at the same time."

To see Khloe and True's cozy Friday night and their twinning moment, please browse our gallery below!

Instagram

Strike a pose

Cozy night in! The duo poses for the camera with similar facial expressions. Y similar costumes

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Cheetah girls

The twin mom-daughter duo in pajamas with a fierce and fabulous animal print.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Rawr!

Mother and daughter were combined in fierce leopard prints.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Sunny days

Khloe Kardashian And baby True thompson We experienced it in Turks and Caicos in May 2019 and we are officially jealous of their lives.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Walks on the beach

During a trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands in May, Khloe and her adorable daughter True had a good time on the beach.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Hot mom

The reality show star showed off her killer physique while sunbathing with her baby.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Malika Haqq, Turks and Caicos, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Beach Babies

Seriously, can we come on this trip next time?

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Warm white

On Mother's Day, the mother-daughter duo dresses in white!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Floating

The April sun in California means pool time for these girls.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Model behavior

Clearly, True already has her mother's killer style based on this sweet photo.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Rolling with the homies

In February, these two celebrated Stormi Webster & # 39; s Stylish first birthday … and they have this picture to prove it.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Lavender love

Name a better duo … we'll wait.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Christmas cuties

Khloe and True dreamed of a white Christmas at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party in 2018.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Snuggle

In December 2018, this duo visited sites at the Cleveland Botanical Garden.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Kiss Kiss

"The moon of my life," Khloe wrote alongside this winter photo.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Congratulations to you

In November, this cute couple smiled while wearing fun hats.

Khloe Kardashian, daughter, True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Tiger club

Dressing up is something this mother-daughter duo stands out for.

Khloe Kardashian, daughter, True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Unicorn Delight

To celebrate True's first Halloween, Khloe donned matching outfits with her throughout the week.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Neon trip

Adventures in Bali require neon rags.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Girls Getaway

During their getaway to Bali in the fall of 2018, Khloe and her baby took numerous sunsets.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Game in the pool

Grandma Kris Jenner He also loves spending time with his girls in the pool, and seriously, could they be prettier?

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

True time

Snuggling is always a good time.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Baby happiness

"Mommy & # 39; s Little Love,quot;, the new mom captioned this photo in May 2018.

Catch a new episode of keeping up with the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!

%MINIFYHTML6c5b1a2e802c75b8b274d3aca2ec55c07%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©