Khloe Kardashian and daughter True Thompson Twin in cute pajamas

Cozy vibes!
Due to the continued Coronavirus Pandemic, practicing social distancing is more important than ever. And that is exactly what Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson have been doing.
On Friday night, the mother-daughter duo hung out at home and dressed in matching pajama sets. The two posed for the camera, with similar facial expressions, in the Instagram stories of the reality TV star.
"Queen of Quarantine," read a message in Khloe's snap, with her and True sitting on the couch.
As for her chic home fashion & # 39; fits? The founder of Good American and her little nugget swayed with the leopard print button-down shirts that were the cat's pajamas … we had to!
While Tristan Thompson He was not seen in any of Khloe's Gram publications last night, a source told E! News that have been spending time together during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"He is spending more time with Khloe and True than during the season," a source recently shared. "It has been nice for them to be able to see him more regularly. Khloe is taking quarantine very seriously and staying home with True."
"There are no play dates or family time other than with Tristan. He is regularly at Khloe's house and keeps in touch with them when she is not," the source added. "They have not been together again. They are being parents and giving True the opportunity to have both parents in their life at the same time."
To see Khloe and True's cozy Friday night and their twinning moment, please browse our gallery below!
Strike a pose
Cozy night in! The duo poses for the camera with similar facial expressions. Y similar costumes
Cheetah girls
The twin mom-daughter duo in pajamas with a fierce and fabulous animal print.
Rawr!
Mother and daughter were combined in fierce leopard prints.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sunny days
Khloe Kardashian And baby True thompson We experienced it in Turks and Caicos in May 2019 and we are officially jealous of their lives.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Walks on the beach
During a trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands in May, Khloe and her adorable daughter True had a good time on the beach.
Hot mom
The reality show star showed off her killer physique while sunbathing with her baby.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Beach Babies
Seriously, can we come on this trip next time?
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Warm white
On Mother's Day, the mother-daughter duo dresses in white!
Floating
The April sun in California means pool time for these girls.
Model behavior
Clearly, True already has her mother's killer style based on this sweet photo.
Rolling with the homies
In February, these two celebrated Stormi Webster & # 39; s Stylish first birthday … and they have this picture to prove it.
Lavender love
Name a better duo … we'll wait.
Christmas cuties
Khloe and True dreamed of a white Christmas at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party in 2018.
Snuggle
In December 2018, this duo visited sites at the Cleveland Botanical Garden.
Kiss Kiss
"The moon of my life," Khloe wrote alongside this winter photo.
Congratulations to you
In November, this cute couple smiled while wearing fun hats.
Tiger club
Dressing up is something this mother-daughter duo stands out for.
Unicorn Delight
To celebrate True's first Halloween, Khloe donned matching outfits with her throughout the week.
Neon trip
Adventures in Bali require neon rags.
Girls Getaway
During their getaway to Bali in the fall of 2018, Khloe and her baby took numerous sunsets.
Game in the pool
Grandma Kris Jenner He also loves spending time with his girls in the pool, and seriously, could they be prettier?
True time
Snuggling is always a good time.
Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
Baby happiness
"Mommy & # 39; s Little Love,quot;, the new mom captioned this photo in May 2018.
