Khloe Kardashian and daughter True Thompson Twin in cute pajamas

Cozy vibes!

Due to the continued Coronavirus Pandemic, practicing social distancing is more important than ever. And that is exactly what Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson have been doing.

On Friday night, the mother-daughter duo hung out at home and dressed in matching pajama sets. The two posed for the camera, with similar facial expressions, in the Instagram stories of the reality TV star.

"Queen of Quarantine," read a message in Khloe's snap, with her and True sitting on the couch.

As for her chic home fashion & # 39; fits? The founder of Good American and her little nugget swayed with the leopard print button-down shirts that were the cat's pajamas … we had to!

While Tristan Thompson He was not seen in any of Khloe's Gram publications last night, a source told E! News that have been spending time together during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"He is spending more time with Khloe and True than during the season," a source recently shared. "It has been nice for them to be able to see him more regularly. Khloe is taking quarantine very seriously and staying home with True."