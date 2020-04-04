Kevin Hart hits 50 cents after teasing his gray hair

Kevin Hart clearly knows how to deal with a cheery jab. Page Six picked up on a comedian Instagram post in which he responded to 50 Cent's insults about Kevin, Sean Combs, and Deion Sanders, for shaking their gray hairs in the midst of the COVID-19 quarantine.

The 44-year-old actor / producer took photos of the three men mentioned on Instagram this Friday. You can see what Get rich or die trying & # 39; Artist had to say in the IG post below.

In response, the 40-year-old comic told 50 Cent to "screw around,quot; and added that he was using the product this week to fix his gray hair, which he previously said he was also starting to use. Apparently, Kevin didn't like his gray hair enough to stick with it, because now, his posts show that his hair is now black again.

A screenshot from The Jasmine Brand showed that 50 Cent was joking with him. 50 Cent told him she loved him and thanked Kevin for his desire to "keep winning." Deion Sanders, 52, also responded to 50 Cent saying that he could shave and that he looked younger than the rapper anyway.

Apparently Kevin Hart and the aforementioned men aren't the only ones getting used to their new hairstyles. Sarah Silverman did the same too, writing on her IG account that she thought her gray hair was beautiful and a sign of the times, if anything.

Silverman joked that the "grays,quot; were "on point." As previously reported, Kevin Hart apparently changed his mind about his gray hairs, because earlier last week, he said on his Instagram account that he was getting used to it.

Hart claimed that his barber was not available at this time due to the closure of non-essential services in the United States and Canada. Additionally, Hart opened up to Ellen DeGeneres last month and explained how she had spent her free time at home.

Kevin, known for his great work ethic, has been practicing stand-up for his family.



