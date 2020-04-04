Kevin Hart applauds after 50 Cent clowns him and Diddy for getting "old" while in quarantine

Instagram

The star / creator of & # 39; Power & # 39; teases comedian, hip-hop mogul and former NFL star Deion Sanders after they show off their gray hair or beard of self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

50 centsexcessive trolling has now claimed Kevin HartSean "P Diddy"Combs and Deion Sanders as your goal. The hit creator "In da Club", who has never apologized for making fun of his famous peers, has criticized the three men for appearing to be aging rapidly while being quarantined by COVID-19.

On Thursday, April 2, the 44-year-old rapper / actor shared a collage of photos of Kevin, Diddy, and Deion, who showed off their gray hair or beard on social media while in isolation. man where shit is the time machine, they got quarantined old men. LOL, subtitled it.

<br />

Realizing this, Kevin and Deion quickly applauded Fiddy. Without losing his sense of humor, the "Jumanji: the next level"Star wrote:" Damn, man … I used the product this week. "Meanwhile, former NFL star Deion stated," Man, I can shave! And I look younger than you. "

Some people, however, disagreed with Fif and have no problem with those guys with beards or greyish hair. "It looked good with salt and pepper," commented one in the 1950s publication. Another agreed, writing, "That salt and pepper is SEXYYYYY!"

Someone else commented on the looks of Kevin, Diddy and Deion, "Looking handsome to all of them." A fourth user similarly added: "But they all look so good with gray hair."

Some others, meanwhile, trolled 50 as they believe it will soon resemble them. "It won't be far from lmao, don't worry," said one of the "Power"co-creator / star. Another predicted:" You would be in this in this, too, but you keep cutting yours. Someone jokingly accused him of covering his gray hair as he wrote, a gray problem from the 1950s had already entered and he is still dyeing his hair. "

A few days ago, 50 hit a R. Kelly with a coronavirus joke. Sharing a meme from a fake news headline that read: "BREAKING: R Kelly has tested positive for SHEWASNT-19," she wrote in the caption: "Damn, if it weren't for bad luck, you wouldn't be lucky." "LOL"