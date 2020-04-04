Kenya Moore girl Brooklyn Daly hides from Covid-19 under her mother's dress – Watch the funny clip

Kenya Moore shared a clip of her beautiful home with her daughter, Brooklyn Daly, who is hiding under her dress. Check out the video that has amazed fans.

‘@Thebrooklyndaly hiding from the sta #stayhomewithbravo virus,” Kenya captioned her post.

Eva Marcille, Cynthia Bailey and Shamea Morton were thrilled with the girl in the comments.

A follower said, "I swear that children are amazing, she is so beautiful; thank God moms take a shower because you have no privacy once you have had babies, but every moment is priceless."

Another commenter said: L Lmao! She already has a sense of humor! 💕💕💕 What a little princess! ✨😍😍 ’and another fan posted:‘ I ask my baby to come out from under my dress all the time! Very adorable. & # 39;

Someone else posted this: "I love you! ☺️🤍 I can't explain it, it's natural for me to love you!", And one commenter said, "@m.keezy didn't bother the legitimate girl just taking her plate away." I'm dead.

A follower said: ‘You are having the best time of your life during a pandemic! I wish I was that age again! "And another fan recalled:" Amazement. This is very funny. I used to do that with my grandmother. Nice. & # 39;

Someone else also talked about the dog and said: & # 39; Brooklyn is so pretty ❤️ and your dog is also so pretty & # 39 ;, while a UK fan praised Kenya: & # 39; Watching from the UK During our quarantine fully grown to love you, girl, keep spinning .. no shadow ❤️. & # 39;

In other news, Kenya shared a photo of her wearing a wig, and some fans were scared because she cut her hair.

She told fans that this is just a wig, but at the same time, she asked fans if she should cut her hair shorter.

As expected, diehard fans told him not to because his beautiful hair is his own signature.



