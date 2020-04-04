Kennedy family mourns granddaughter and son after suspending search

Members of the famous Kennedy family cry again to one of their own.

The search for the late former attorney general and senator Robert F. Kennedy40 year old granddaughter Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her 8 year old son Gideon He was suspended 26 hours after they were reported missing in Chesapeake Bay, near Annapolis, Maryland, the Coast Guard said Friday night.

"We love you Maeve,quot; tweeted Rep. Primo de Maeve. Joe Kennedy III. We love you Gideon. Our family has lost two of the brightest lights. Grateful for the prayers. Keep your loved ones tight.

Another cousin Kathleen Cavendish, Marchioness of Hartington, aka Kick Kennedy, paid tribute to the mother and son on Instagram.

"Today the Coast Guard informed my family that I had completed the rescue operations for my dear cousin Maeve and her sweet Gideon. Our hearts are broken beyond description," he wrote. "Maeve was a sister to me when I was growing up. I can't imagine my childhood or adulthood without her. She will live in a special place in my heart forever, illuminated by Gideon's sweet smile."