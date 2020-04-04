Kennedy family mourns granddaughter and son after suspending search

Members of the famous Kennedy family cry again to one of their own.
The search for the late former attorney general and senator Robert F. Kennedy40 year old granddaughter Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her 8 year old son Gideon He was suspended 26 hours after they were reported missing in Chesapeake Bay, near Annapolis, Maryland, the Coast Guard said Friday night.
"We love you Maeve,quot; tweeted Rep. Primo de Maeve. Joe Kennedy III. We love you Gideon. Our family has lost two of the brightest lights. Grateful for the prayers. Keep your loved ones tight.
Another cousin Kathleen Cavendish, Marchioness of Hartington, aka Kick Kennedy, paid tribute to the mother and son on Instagram.
"Today the Coast Guard informed my family that I had completed the rescue operations for my dear cousin Maeve and her sweet Gideon. Our hearts are broken beyond description," he wrote. "Maeve was a sister to me when I was growing up. I can't imagine my childhood or adulthood without her. She will live in a special place in my heart forever, illuminated by Gideon's sweet smile."
"I regret the loss of my cousins and remember how many others have lost the ones they love the most in these difficult times in our world," he continued. "It is a time of prayer so that we can find our way through this darkness with the guidance of love at the center of God's broken heart."
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights
She added: "Please pray for this family today, and for every family that is in turmoil today, and remember how precious life is. Maeve and Gideon, rest in peace."
Cousin and former Rhode Island congressman Patrick Kennedy tweeted, ". @ AmyKennedy715 and I are heartbroken. Maeve and Gideon were beautiful souls who touched so many lives, including ours."
Mike Pont / Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights
The family was quarantined at the home of Maeve's mother, former Maryland lieutenant governor in Chesapeake Bay. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, In recent days. Maeve's husband, David McKeanShe said that she and Gideon were playing kickball and one of them kicked the ball in the water, after which "they got into a canoe, with the intention of simply retrieving the ball, and somehow were blown by the wind or the tide into the open bay. "
The Coast Guard said in a statement to CNN that it had received a report of "two individuals were seen fighting to return to the coast in a canoe,quot; near Herring Bay, 10 miles south of Annapolis, and "they were not returned. watch,quot;.
Maeve's mother said in a statement Friday night that the search for her "dear daughter Maeve and her grandson Gideon went from rescue to recovery."
Maeve's husband wrote on Facebook: "It is clear that Maeve and Gideon have passed away. The search for their recovery will continue, and I hope that will be successful. Right now, our family is asking for privacy and that everyone keep Maeve and Gideon in their prayers ".
Maeve and Gideon are also survived by the couple's 7-year-old daughter. Gabriella and a 2 year old son Toby.
