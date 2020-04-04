Katy Perry reveals the sex of her first child with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Y Orlando Bloom They are expecting a girl.

The 35-year-old singer shared the happy news through Instagram on Friday.

"It's a girl," wrote the star of "Roar,quot; through the social network.

He also posted a photo of the 43-year-old actor smiling with pink icing on his face. The sweet snapshot seemed to be of a gender reveal celebration.

Also, the words "Girls Run the World,quot; appeared in the post.

The announcement came about a month after Perry announced her pregnancy. The 13-time Grammy nominee revealed the most important milestone in the music video for her song "Never Worn White,quot;. At the end of the short film, fans saw Perry cradling his baby.

"I'm excited. We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've had to keep," she said during an Instagram Live video last month. "And I would like to tell you everything, but I knew that I would tell you in the best way, that it is through a piece of music because it is … I suppose this is how I speak to them. This is how we speak together."