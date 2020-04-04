Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reveal the baby's gender

WENN

Katy's unborn baby gender with fiancé actor Bloom has been revealed by expectant parents on social media just a month after she officially announced her pregnancy.

Up News Info –

Katy Perry Y Orlando BloomThe first son together is a daughter.

"Never Worn White" singer and fiancé Orlando shared the happy news on Instagram on Friday, April 3, 2020, posting a snap of what appeared to be his gender reveal.

In the shot, the "Carnival row"Star shows a huge smile, while her face is covered in what appears to be a light pink shaving cream.

"She's a girl," Katy titled the photo, along with two pink-hearted emojis.

<br />

The revelation comes after the "Wide Awake" star told fans at her Melbourne, Australia concert on International Women's Day in March that she was expecting a girl.

Orlando is already the father of nine-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife. Miranda kerr. The stars reportedly postponed their nuptials until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, having planned to marry Japan.