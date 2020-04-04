Kartik Aaryan's funny post he wanted to remake Baghban gave him two clues

Kartik Aaryan has kept us entertained with his social media posts during this lockdown period. His famous monologue on COVID-19 has not only gone viral. It has also spread much-needed information and awareness about the pandemic. The latest from the actor is a photo of him as Chintu Tyagi, albeit using an app to make Chintu Tyagi look older.

Interestingly, he tried to see what it would look like if he were to star in the remake of the popular movie, Baghban, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. He even asked B-town actresses to submit their tickets to play the female lead in it.

Kartik published the modified image with a subtitle that said: "Aging gracefully in the running of the bulls?" Remake Baghban now. Choosing the role of heroines? Please submit your tickets. " Interestingly, the B-town girls Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar rushed to apply for the role. Janhvi Kapoor replied, "Sending my entry. I hope it is not too old for the part. Can I do kathak and have a valid passport," while Bhumi Pednekar replied, "Sir, please check my profile?"

Male actors also reacted to Kartik's post. Arjun Kapoor compared Kartik Aaryan's gaze to Ronit Roy's. Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote that Ayushmann Khurrana could be Kartik's "dream girl,quot; for the remake. We love these social media pranks among our stars. Keep coming …