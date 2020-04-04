Karren Brady says he will have the same pay cut as West Ham players | Football news

"For my part, I will take the same cut as them, after all, we are all in this together," writes the vice president of West Ham.





Karren Brady says he will have the same pay cut as West Ham players

West Ham Vice President Karren Brady has revealed that she intends to take the same proposed pay cut as the club's players, insisting that "we are all in this together,quot; during the Coronavirus pandemic.

After a meeting between the 20 clubs on Friday, it was confirmed that matches will not resume in early May and that the season will only restart when it is safe to do so.

Premier League clubs will also consult with players about a possible 30 percent pay cut during the current suspension.

Brady, writing in his weekly column on SunHe said: "We all want to work with our players to reach a mutual agreement to do something that works for the long-term good of the club, but also that is fair and reasonable."

"Our players are more than just our employees.

"All the fans' hopes, dreams and expectations lie on their shoulders, and they want to replay the games as much as we all want to see them."

"This is not an easy time for anyone and we are not immune to the fact that this will affect each of them differently."

"I wish there was another way, but with no income and no games, there really isn't. For my part, I will take the same cut as them, after all, we are all in this together."

Brady had come under fire from certain sections of the game after suggesting that the Premier League season should be declared null and void if it couldn't be completed.

He later clarified those comments, insisting that West Ham and all other Premier League clubs pledged to end the current campaign.