Karlie Kloss Loves Joshua Kushner Despite "Complications" Due To Different Political Beliefs

Instagram

When she chooses to be with her husband Joshua Kushner, the beauty of the track is aware of the "complications" that can arise due to her different political beliefs.

Up News Info –

Karlie Kloss& # 39; a relationship with Joshua Kushner It has not been without its "complications".

The 27-year-old model married Joshua, the brother of the US President. USA Donald trumpPrincipal advisor Jared Kushner, in October 2018. Karlie has spoken before about how her democratic political beliefs differ from those of her Republican relatives, and opened up once more about the struggles she has faced in her romance with Joshua on Diane von Furstenbergthe podcast Charged with DVF"

"I really followed my heart in choosing to be with the person I love, despite the complications that come with it," he explained. "You know, I knew that for me, it was worth fighting for."

And that approach is one that Karlie also follows in her career.

"Be true to my heart or be honest with myself, when I know that something is not aligned with who I am, and the message I want to send to the world, or the type of person I want to be, maybe I will return to the character," he reflected. she. "But my heart often tells me exactly what I need to hear. And I didn't always hear it."