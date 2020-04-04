Karen Aston, UT Austin women's basketball coach, fired – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Texas has fired women's basketball coach Karen Aston after eight seasons.

His stay with the Longhorns included four trips to the NCAA Tournament & # 39; s Sweet 16 or more. But she was in the final year of her contract, and athletic director Chris Del Conte said the school wanted to "move in a different direction,quot; and would begin an immediate search for a new coach.

Aston only had one losing season in Texas. His best season was 2015-16 when the Longhorns were 31-5 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)