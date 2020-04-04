Kanika Kapoor's family defends the singer and tells his side of the story.

Baby Doll and Chittiyan Kaliyaan singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for COVID – 19 and has remained isolated in Lucknow. The actress is reportedly still in treatment. While we all wish her a speedy recovery, netizens are still upset with her for not taking precautions after her visit from London. Kanika did not isolate herself and that brought a threat to her and to others, who interacted with her in her hometown.

Today her family spoke on a news channel and reportedly said the singer did not know about the self-isolation rules upon her return. They also refuted rumors of his tantrums at the Lucknow hospital. Kanika Kapoor arrived in Mumbai from London on an Air India flight on March 9, 2020. The flight landed in the early hours of March 10. At that time, an Isolation Notice was not issued to travelers coming from abroad, so Kanika went to her home. after completing your immigration process. The next day (March 10) in Holi, Kanika was supposed to go to her parents' house in Lucknow. But as she was tired from the trip, she took a flight to Lucknow on the morning of March 11 and landed around 10:30 am. "They added that she had no idea of ​​the infection when attending a party." In Lucknow, Kanika She met her relatives and also went to Kanpur to meet other relatives. She also attended a party at the place of Akbar Ahmed Dumpy (politician) in Lucknow. Kanika said she had no idea that she might get some kind of infection. of this, wherever he went, he kept an adequate distance from the people around him as a habit. He also did not speak to anyone very closely or was in contact with anyone for a long time. The result of this is that despite meeting people , no one was infected. "

And speaking of her tantrums at the hospital, the singer's family explains: "Kanika received a change of clothes, a medical gown, and the doctors asked Kanika to change behind a curtain in the room. Kanika had expressed her disgusted by this, and later, by the mess in the quarantine room, which she asked the staff to clean. On this, the PGI administration accused her of throwing tantrums. Kanika has fully cooperated with the doctors regarding her disease and now Kanika has no Covid-19 symptoms. She is just waiting for the report to be negative and only then will she be allowed to leave the hospital. "

There are charges filed against the actress. Right now, it is your recovery that is most important.