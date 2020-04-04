Kandi Burruss says the RHOA meeting will be held online!

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing shows to improvise in ways never thought possible before. Next may be Real Housewives of Atlanta.

After the RHOA season 12 reunion was postponed due to a ban on public gatherings, it was questioned whether the Atlanta ladies could replay the season currently airing online.

At first, the idea did not seem plausible. It's hard to imagine revisiting the season with all the women who have to wait their turn to talk on the phone with Andy Cohen only able to be practically in the middle.

As time passes and the nation looses further, the possibility seems to be increasing as Bravo runs out of new programming to show.

Kandi Burruss launched live on Instagram, where she confirmed that the meeting would be held via video conference.

"We were informed the other day that we're going to be … we're going to have to do, I guess, a kind of online meeting situation."

The clip was republished by blogs and fan pages. Fans of the show are not receiving the news well.

The Housewives of ATL Instagram page posted the clip.

‘Bravo needs to wait! We need the ladies sitting together on the couch ugh, "wrote one.

‘Ok, this is crazy. People will talk to each other and this may not look good on television in front of a phone, "added another.

& # 39; Just try everyone for the crown, cast, crew, makeup, hair, food, production, etc. If everyone passes, ask them to work in a revealed place that day and film the damn meeting! ! & # 39; suggested one.

This fan was disappointed when he wrote: "That is absolutely ridiculous why rushing the process, rather than waiting until the time is right, so we can have a great meeting." That is annoying & # 39;

Nene Leakes, who also launched, said he knew nothing about it. However, he commented on the fan page that Kandi was "the puppet master,quot;.

Ad

What do you think of these supposed new plans?



Post views:

0 0