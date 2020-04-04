Kaley Cuoco suffers huge loss from sale of former Kardashian mansion

WENN

The actress of & # 39; Big Bang Theory & # 39; He only manages to sell the mansion that was previously owned by Khloe Kardashian for $ 3 million after previously buying it for almost $ 7 million.

Up News Info –

"Big Bang Theory"star Kaley Cuoco He has suffered a great loss at his Tarzana, California mansion after downloading it for $ 3 million less than its starting price.

The actress placed the six-room pillow, which was once owned by Khloe Kardashian, on the market for $ 6.9 million almost a year ago while preparing to move to a new place with her husband Karl CookBut the place wasn't exactly a must buy, and Kaley had to lower the price.

It was finally sold this week for $ 3.95 million, more than $ 1.5 million less than what the 34-year-old standard paid in 2014, according to Variety.

Ironically Khloe and her ex-husband Lamar Odom He paid $ 3.95 million for the place in 2009.