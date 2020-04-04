Just when they are needed most, clinics for the poor face drastic cuts

SEATTLE – Healthcare providers in the nation's poorest neighborhoods are used to working under the radar, treating chronic illnesses and other ravages of poverty in places that many Americans never see.

But the indirect effects of the coronavirus, by cutting off the routine procedures and check-ups that are the daily rhythm of the medical economy, are also strongly affecting this sector, with layoffs, licenses and fears that a system of government-backed clinics dating Back to the 1960s, the War on Poverty could collapse.

"Our first official day of unemployment was the 23rd," said Tracy Baker, 39, a dental assistant worker at a nonprofit medical clinic in a rural area of ​​northeast Washington state, where the unemployment rate was already higher. twice the national average, even before the recent blows to the economy. Her husband, Josh, 41, a machinist, lost his own job a week after she did.

Baker's employer, New Health Community Health Center, has laid off more than a third of its workforce, 60 of 175, in the past two weeks, as earnings plummeted due to fewer paid patient visits. "It is heartbreaking for us," said Desiree Sweeney, executive director of New Health. "They are good people,quot;.

The national fabric of nonprofit community health centers was first established in the 1960s and is now spread across states to provide primary care to approximately 29 million people, regardless of ability to pay. Almost a quarter of the patients in the centers are uninsured and almost 70% live in poverty. Centers are a crucial link in a fragmented American health system that all too often fails to reach poor neighborhoods.

The past few years have been pretty good for these places. When most states expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act to cover many low-income adults who previously had no insurance, many community health centers saw their incomes improve, sometimes dramatically . But now, the centers are being hit by fierce crosswinds as routine medical care, including dental work, a major source of income, has been suspended to conserve resources and prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

At the same time, doctors and administrators at clinics in the states of Massachusetts, Kentucky, Idaho, Iowa and Washington said they are being assigned a new role: working with hospitals to detect the virus in people, while preparing an increase in patients if Those hospitals are overwhelmed and people have nowhere to go, in addition to preparing for a time of greatest economic pain in their already struggling patient populations.

"I am very concerned that if community health centers disappear, as a society we will not hear the struggles of these people."

– Chuck Jones, Port of Massachusetts Health Services

"We hope that more people will seek our services while we cannot keep all of our staff on hand," said Chuck Jones, executive director of Harbor Health Services, which runs six community health centers from Boston to Cape Cod.

Jones has been forced to fire 160 people in recent weeks, a quarter of the workforce. Consolidating care and staff, he also had to close appointments in person at the country's first community health center, called Geiger Gibson, which opened in 1965 in the basement of a public housing project in the Dorchester neighborhood in Boston.

"It doesn't make sense that in the biggest healthcare crisis our country has ever faced, organizations like ours are forced to suspend the people we will need," Jones said. He said he fears for his patients, a group of Americans who, in isolation or poverty, "pass silently off our radar."

"I am very concerned," he added, "if the community health centers disappear, as a society we will not listen to the struggles of these people."

Community health centers expect a boost from the $ 2 trillion stimulus package recently approved by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump; they will share $ 1.3 billion. But spread across 1,362 of the centers, the money will only keep the system afloat for about 37 days from the start of the first payments, according to estimates by the National Association of Community Health Centers.

Finding a significant role in the crisis is the challenge that consumes people like Bill Wagner, the long-time executive director of the Family Health Centers, which has eight sites serving 42,000 patients in and around Louisville, Kentucky. His organization's revenue fell 30% in March, after Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order requiring that all non-urgent care be suspended; expect an even bigger loss this month.

"What is the role of a community health center during a pandemic?" Wagner said. “The roles of ICUs and hospital emergency rooms and public health departments are clear. But we are in the middle here. "

Family Health Centers is trying to increase telemedicine visits, both by phone and video, to help patients manage common illnesses like diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, and depression. The organization spent a portion of the $ 100,000 it received from the first round of stimulus spending on 40 new tablets for providers to make video visits. But while Medicaid now pays for those visits, they can be difficult for low-income patients who often "don't have the minutes on their phone, they don't have the data plan," Wagner said.

For now, Wagner's clinics are spending evenings detecting patients who may be infected with the coronavirus; they wait in the parking lot until an exam room is clear. To date, they have evaluated more than 100 patients, including 14 who tested positive for the virus.

Wagner said he is particularly concerned with educating homeless or refugee patients about the virus; Family Health Centers have a site dedicated to each of these populations.

In Whatcom County, Washington, which is served by Seattle-based Sea Mar Community Health Centers, 10,696 people have applied for unemployment over the past two weeks, in a county of approximately 229,000 people.

Difficult times, said Dr. Christine Hancock, a family practitioner at Sea Mar, will lead more financially or uninsured patients to the doorstep of Sea Mar. "Patients basically have nowhere to go except for a few health centers communities in the county, "he said. "It is a kind of reality."

